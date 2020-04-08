Seahawks Make Another Offensive Lineman Signing

The Seattle Seahawks announced a re-signing but not the one many fans are waiting on as Jadeveon Clowney remains unsigned. The Seahawks are bringing back offensive guard Jordan Simmons, per ESPN’s Brady Henderson.

“The Seahawks just made this move official. Expect Jordan Simmons’ deal to include a split salary, which gives the team some cap relief if he gets hurt. As mentioned in the earlier tweet below, split salaries aren’t an option with ERFA tenders,” Henderson reported on Twitter.

It is not a surprising signing, but the Seahawks did not initially tender Simmons when there were several of these moves announced as free agency started. Simmons started in three games in 2018 but did not see action last season. Simmons becomes the Seahawks’ fifth offensive linemen signing of the offseason as Seattle looks to keep Russell Wilson upright. The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell provided an update on the Seahawks’ offensive line picture after the latest signing.

“As expected, #Seahawks re-sign G Jordan Simmons. IR in 2019. Impressive as fill-in starter 3gms in 2018. Was an exclusive-right FA. SEA did not tender him so it could re-sign him at its price, not the ERFA number. LG Mike Iupati is unsigned. D.J Fluker entering final yr of deal,” Bell tweeted.

The Majority of the Seahawks’ Free Agency Signings Have Been Offensive Linemen

By far, the Seahawks have addressed the offensive line more than any other position in free agency. While Simmons is a move made to add depth, the Seahawks are likely to have several new starters on the offensive line when the season begins. Germain Ifedi and George Fant have departed in free agency as the Seahawks added new players.

So far, the Seahawks have signed the following offensive linemen: Brandon Shell (Jets), Cedric Ogbuehi (Jaguars), B.J. Finney (Steelers) and Chance Warmack (Eagles). Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll had been complimentary of the unit at the end of last season, but the team clearly wanted to upgrade the position group this offseason.

“We have made good progress,” Carroll told The News Tribune at the end of the 2019 season. “We have really good young guys, a couple guys got banged up this year that you haven’t seen a whole lot: Jordan Simmons, Knox, those guys coming back, the competition will really be good. Jamarco did well. To see Phil play like that, too, that was really, really helpful for us going forward. I think the whole group could be a really solid group coming back. I would like to see the guys who have been playing for us to stay with us.”

Even if all of the signings do not work out, the Seahawks are banking on the idea that the volume of new players will help solve their protection woes. All of the offensive line signings have been on reasonable contracts.

The Defensive Line Is a Work in Progress

On the other side of the ball, the Seahawks defensive line is still far from a finished product. The Seahawks have added two new defensive ends, the second most at any position behind the offensive line. The challenge is the Seahawks need more than Benson Mayowa and Bruce Irvin to improve the unit, especially if Jadeveon Clowney signs elsewhere.

Seahawks GM John Schneider likely has additional moves up his sleeves, but Seattle needs to add a couple more edge rushers who are true difference makers. The Seahawks are hoping that solidifying the offensive line can help reduce strain on the other units by putting up more points next season.

