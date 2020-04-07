Seahawks’ Chances to Sign Jadeveon Clowney Are ‘Slim to None’: Report

Things are not looking promising for the Seattle Seahawks when it comes to re-signing Jadeveon Clowney as we pass the one-month mark of free agency. The Seahawks’ chances to re-sign Clowney were described as “slim to none” by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo during a recent interview on Seattle 950 KJR.

“I don’t know if he’s going to be back in Seattle,” Garafolo told KJR. “The chances are slim to none.”

Garafolo went on to note that the Seahawks are not “actively chasing Clowney” and have moved on to “plan B, C and D.”

“Seahawks potentially moving on to plan B, C & D,” Garafolo explained to KJR. “The Seahawks aren’t actively chasing Clowney right now. But who knows, never say never.”



The Seahawks Could Turn to Everson Griffen

If Garafolo’s report is true, we could see the Seahawks move on to other players. Sports Illustrated’s Corbin Smith noted that Everson Griffen is likely the Seahawks’ top backup option.

“Think Seattle isn’t interested in going back up in price now that they’ve made a number of free agent moves. This could mean it’s time to turn attention fully to Everson Griffen,” Smith tweeted.

This is not the first time we have heard the Seahawks mentioned as a potential landing spot for Griffen. The former Vikings pass rusher played for Pete Carroll at USC and has been waiting to see what happens with Clowney, per St. Paul Pioneer Press’ Chris Tomasson.

“Source close to former #Vikings DE Everson Griffen says he definitely has interest in signing with Seattle Seahawks and they could be interested in him if they don’t re-sign DE Jadeveon Clowney. Clowney remains domino that likely needs to fall before Griffen signs with any team,” Tomasson reported on Twitter.

The Browns & Titans Have Both Been Linked to Clowney

If the Seahawks have moved on, it remains to be seen where Clowney will sign given his less than promising market. The Titans have been a team consistently linked to Clowney, and the team even confirmed they have been in contact with the pass rusher. Cleveland is another team that has gained steam as of late given ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler’s report that the Browns were close to signing the pass rusher prior to the deal falling through.

“From @SportsCenter earlier: Cleveland Browns have shown interest in Jadeveon Clowney, and some people around league believe Cleveland got closer with Clowney than other suitors, though nothing ultimately happened from recent talks. Seattle’s offer hasn’t been what Clowney wants,” Fowler explained on Twitter.

Clowney Could Wait Until Training Camp to Make a Decision

Even if the Seahawks moved on, Clowney does not appear close to making a deal. The pass rusher has been hurt by the NFL’s current restrictions on in-person meetings during free agency as the league does its part to try to limit the spread of COVID-19.

There has been some speculation that Clowney will wait until the restrictions have been lifted before making a decision. The Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta reported that there is “growing thought” that Clowney could wait until training camp to sign with a team.

“One growing thought around the league is that Clowney could take a while to find a new team, with some wondering if he could even wait into training camp,” Condotta noted.

READ NEXT: Jadeveon Clowney Was Close to Signing With the Browns