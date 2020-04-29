Seahawks Reveal Draft-Day Trade Fell Through

Trading down has been one consistent aspect of the Seattle Seahawks’ drafts under general manager John Schneider. When the Seahawks landed the No. 27 pick, the running joke leading up to the draft was Seattle would not be picking until day two. Yet, the virtual draft gave us the rare sight of the Seahawks sitting with their first-round pick and making a selection.

The Seahawks selected Texas Tech linebacker Jordyn Brooks with the No. 27 pick, but Schneider admitted that things did not go exactly as planned. Schneider noted after the first-round that the Seahawks were minutes away from once again trading back in the draft. Seattle had a deal in place with Green Bay before the Packers later jumped one spot above them to do a deal with Miami.

“Actually, had a trade setting that up a little bit to go back a little bit,” Schneider explained in the first-round press conference. “I can’t tell you where. Fell through at the very last minute and bang, he [Jordyn Brooks] was still there so it worked out great.”

The Seahawks Had a Deal in Place With the Packers to Move Back to the No. 30 Pick

Why Jordyn Brooks was worth the first-round pick by the Seahawks | Film Room In my latest video breakdown, I wanted to break down Jordyn Brooks and his fit in the Seahawks' defense. One of the biggest concerns people have with him being picked #27 overall by Seattle is his "inability to cover the pass." I believe this issue is way overblown. Yes, he still needs to improve – spot zone coverages are an issue – but he has the skill-set, athleticism, and he showed back in 2018 before he changed roles from outside linebacker to Mike linebacker, that he can do this pretty successfully. Personally, I gave Brooks an early 2nd round grade, so taking him at #27 isn't the reach that many people believe he is. Looking at the past few first round picks by the Seahawks – LJ Collier, Rashaad Penny, Germain Ifedi, to name a few – this is by far my favorite of the group. I think he can turn into an excellent player in Pete Carroll's defense, especially while being mentored by Bobby Wagner.

Schneider did not reveal the specifics of the proposed trade, but we can safely assume it was similar to what the Dolphins landed. Green Bay traded their No. 30 pick along with a fourth-round selection (No. 136) to move up to No. 26 to take Utah State quarterback Jordan Love. The Packers were unlikely to have been worried that the Seahawks would take a quarterback but did not want to risk another team jumping them to move up to select Love.

Brooks was the highest-rated player remaining on the Seahawks’ board and became the selection. Schneider indicated that Brooks would have also been the target if the team traded back to No. 30, but the Packers called back at the last minute to inform them they found a better deal.

“I was speaking with [Packers GM Brian Gutekunst], too,” Schneider explained later in the team’s press conference. “He was cool, he was like, ‘Hey, sorry man, we got a better deal.’ Then all of a sudden they were on the clock. It happens.”

Seattle Traded Up in the 2nd Round to Select Darrell Taylor

Darrell Taylor || Tennessee Vols Utility || 2019 Highlights Darrell Taylor Senior season highlights. 52 Total Tackles, 10 Tackles for Loss, 8.5 Sacks, 1 Forced Fumble, 1 Fumble Recovery. Listed as a Linebacker, Taylor can also play Defensive End.

The trade with the Packers may have fallen through, but the Seahawks remained active in the trade market during the draft. Seattle’s first trade had the team surprisingly moving up early on day two. The Seahawks traded up from No. 59 to No. 48 in the second round thanks to a trade with the Jets that cost Seattle a fourth-round pick.

The Seahawks were targeting Tennessee pass rusher Darrell Taylor who the team even considered taking with their first selection. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll believes it was one of the key moves of the team’s draft.

“That was a big deal,” Carroll noted, per Seahawks.com. “Because we thought maybe we had missed our chance in the sense that we really wanted to get him on the rush group. When we were able to hang through it and get him, that was a big pick for us. As I go down the list, every guy had something kind of special to him. But then again, I was really surprised that Alton [Robinson] was still there because he could be a big help for our football team.”