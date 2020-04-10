Tom Brady Making Power Moves in Tampa, But What About Drew Brees in NOLA?

Tom Brady has wasted no time thinking about extending and building his brand in Tampa, but why isn’t Drew Brees doing the same in New Orleans?

Tom Brady is Already Branding His Name with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The former New England Patriots quarterback who signed a lucrative free-agent deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers retweeted a SportsCenter Twitter post with the following comment.

I never understood why Drew wasn’t making Drew Orleans shirts…🤔 https://t.co/Hncywcielw — @tombrady (@TomBrady) April 10, 2020

DraftKings was quick to respond to Brady with the following tweet. Perhaps the daily fantasy organization, which is certainly feeling the absence of sports these days, beat the future Hall-of-Famer to the trademark punch.

