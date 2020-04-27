Tom Brady Receives Apology From Tampa Bay’s Mayor

Tom Brady’s tenure in Florida is off to a rocky start.

Last week, he broke Florida’s loose stay-at-home order on at least two occasions, including one where he accidentally broke into some one’s home, believing that it was offensive coordinator’s Byron Leftwich’s house.

“I literally was just sitting here and I watch this tall guy just walk into my house,” David Kramer said via TMZ. “He didn’t even look at me. He just like dropped his duffel bags down on the floor and just kind of like looked up at me and I’ll never forget the look on his face. . . . He just goes, ‘Am I in the wrong house?!’”

The soon-to-be 43-year-old won’t be arrested for breaking and entering, though the league could take disciplinary action, as players and coaches are not allowed to have contact prior to offseason programs beginning.

“Totally illegal,” a connected source told Mike Florio of NBC Sports. “They should be fined. Plus, I bet those duffel bags had footballs in them.”

Did Brady expect to participate in drills with Leftwich? Perhaps or at least that’s what Florio’s source believes. Meeting outside the team facilities is even more problematic. These types of meetings can happen without detection and that’s a major issue for enforcement.

This was just half of Brady’s issues last week, as he was escorted out of a public park, which was closed because of Florida’s measures intended to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Tampa Bay’s Mayor Issues Apology

Mayor Jane Castor, who welcomed Brady to the area by writing him an open letter, apologized to the superstar quarterback via her social media.

“Tom, my apologies for the miscommunication when you arrived — not the best first impression,” the mayor wrote. “But given my law enforcement background, I couldn’t help but have someone investigate the sighting of a G.O.A.T running wild in one of our beautiful city parks.”

The letter addresses both Brady and Gronk and she tells the tight end to enjoy himself in the sunshine state. “You must be ready to pARRGHty…but not too hard (I’m talking to you Gronk),” she said while adding that there is lots of activities for both of the former Patriots in Tampa Bay.

What’s Next for Brady?

While Brady won’t be cited for accidentally breaking and entering or trespassing in closed park, it’s not clear what kind of disciplinary action the NFL will take for meeting with coaches (or at least attempting to) during a time that is not allowed.

Breaking offseason protocol has resulted in a fine previously, so it seems like a suspension is not in the cards.

Yet, this is a whole different situation that any past offseason, as the coronavirus has made the non-contact between players and coaches even more necessary.

Brady’s nonchalant attitude toward Florida’s stay-at-home order and league rules aligns with the Buccaneers, apparently. Here’s what Florio wrote about it:

Rumors and speculation have been rampant in league and media circles that Tampa is taking a “no f–ks given” approach to compliance with the rules regarding both the pursuit of Brady and the effort to get him up to speed for the 2020 season, even if violations of stay-at-home orders will make it harder to have a 2020 season.

