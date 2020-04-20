UFC 249 Pull out Actually Revealed to Be Case of COVID-19

A UFC fighter revealed to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani on Monday that the real reason he pulled out of his scheduled UFC 249 appearance was that he had tested positive for COVID-19. UFC welterweight contender Lyman Good was originally supposed to face Belal Muhammad at UFC 249 on April 18, but the fighter had to be scratched from the event two weeks prior after an undisclosed injury.

Of course, that “injury” is what turned out to actually be the coronavirus, and the revelation Good made to Helwani also finally revealed the first known case of an active UFC fighter testing positive for COVID-19.

Thankfully, Good said he’s fully recovered. The fighter was tested again recently and no longer has the virus.

Good Remains ‘Grateful’ UFC Is Still Planning Future Events

The 34-year-old former and inaugural Bellator welterweight champion moved over to the UFC ranks in 2015 and said he was “grateful” the company was continuing its march toward scheduling more events, even after it ultimately had to postpone the April 18 card Good had pulled out of after testing positive for coronavirus.

For Good and many other UFC fighters, the prospect of not being able to work over the next few months just doesn’t make a whole lot of sense. Instead, Good, even after testing positive for COVID-19, is happy UFC president Dana White has a big and bold plan to make fights happen weekly starting on May 9.

“There’s a lot of negative, a lot fear and a lot of bad circulating around in the world and in the media,” Good said. “Maybe this would be a good distraction. If any of those people who were criticizing the UFC had the opportunity to make money, you’re going to tell me they’re going to say no? They’re not going to try to make money and bring food to the table?”

You can watch Good’s full chat with Helwani below.

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson