This is the New Date, Location and Latest Info on Postponed UFC 249

The UFC’s next pay-per-view event is scheduled for May 9 but fans and media were unsure what it would be named and where it would take place before two separate reports emerged on Tuesday which suggested answers for both those important details.

UFC 249 will take place on May 9 at a venue to be determined somewhere in the state of Florida.

UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje

First, ESPN’s Brett Okamoto confirmed the massive card UFC president Dana White is trying to put together for May 9 would indeed be named UFC 249.

Guys, breaking news: The UFC's next event has an official name. Per the organization, May 9th, at a location TBA, is officially … UFC 249.

While Heavy had already suggested that would most likely be the official name of the upcoming May 9 event, the confirmation by Okamoto basically confirms our presumption was correct.

UFC 249 Headed to Florida per Report

Next, UFC 249 seems to be on track for securing a location as well.

While White’s “Fight Island” and UFC Apex plans are still in flux at the present, it appears the UFC is on its way to putting UFC 249 somewhere in Florida.

UFC 249 pay-per-view headed to Florida on May 9

Per MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, all the fighters scheduled to compete at UFC 249 on May 9 will fly into Jacksonville before traveling to the still-undisclosed location of the event.

UFC 249 was originally supposed to happen on Apri 18 in Brooklyn, N.Y., and was even thought to have been on its way to California after it was clear New York was on lockdown because of the coronavirus.

But the card was ultimately postponed about nine days before the event was going to happen due to ongoing concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently issued orders in his state that enabled popular combat sports such as MMA, boxing and WWE to consider themselves essential businesses. That move basically opened the door for professional combat sports to stage events in Florida.

That’s exactly how WWE continues making its shows during the outbreak, and it’s why some believed from the beginning that DeSantis had opened the door for White to do the same.

Indeed, that’s exactly what happened. UFC 249 is on its way to Florida and the success of the card there might even lead to more cards appearing in Florida over the next few months.

UFC 249 Full Card Line-up

Here the latest info about how the full card is shaping up per ESPN.

Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje

Henry Cejudo vs. Dominick Cruz

Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Donald Cerrone vs. Anthony Pettis

Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar

Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan De Castro

Aleksei Oleinik vs. Fabricio Werdum

Jacare Souza vs. Uriah Hall

Carla Esparza vs. Michelle Waterson

Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price

Charles Rosa vs. Bryce Mitchell

