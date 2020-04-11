WWE Reveals COVID-19 Test Results for On-Air Talent: Report

WWE confirmed one of its on-air talents was recently diagnosed with COVID-19 but that the pro wrestling company would continue to create shows over the coming weeks despite just about every other high profile sports entertainment company shutting things down.

Per TMZ Sports, the company confirmed a report by ProWrestlingSheet that someone within WWE had contracted the coronavirus:

“We believe this matter is low risk to WWE talent and staff, as the individual and a roommate became symptomatic in the days following exposure to two people working in acute health care on the evening of March 26, after WWE’s TV production on a closed set was already complete. The employee had no contact with anyone from WWE since being exposed to those two individuals, is doing well, and made a complete recovery.”

It is unclear from the TMZ Sports report whether WWE sent out the statement to both TMZ Sports and ProWrestlingSheet (or more media) or if the TMZ Sports report was simply re-reporting what was sent to ProWrestlingSheet.

Regardless, both TMZ Sports and ProWrestlingSheet suggest the statement offered by the unnamed company spokesperson means WWE will continue to regularly schedule its upcoming shows.

Unnamed WWE Employee’s COVID-19 Journey Led to Quarantine

Per the original ProWrestlingSheet report, the unnamed person began showing symptoms in late March after the company finished its last batch of recordings, including those for WrestleMania 36.

After the person was tested and confirmed positive for COVID-19, he or she immediately went into quarantine. Per ProWrestlingSheet, that WWE employee is on the mend.

Like other sports entertainment businesses, the WWE was forced over recent weeks by the coronavirus pandemic to change the way it operates.

But while most other sports companies simply postponed or canceled their events, WWE continued to create its content via closed sets with essential personnel only. That move gave the company’s signature annual event, WrestleMania, a virtual monopoly on sports content last weekend.

In fact, WrestleMania 36 was “the most social event in WWE history” with “a total of 13.8 million total social media interactions on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter…up 57 percent from WrestleMania 35 and the most in WWE history” per a company press release.

Will WWE Continue Producing New Shows?

Still, one wonders just how much longer the WWE can continue to operate in this current climate. After all, the UFC was finally forced to postpone UFC 249 after ESPN officials forced UFC president Dana White’s hand in the matter.

Like ESPN’s parent company, Disney, WWE is also a publically traded company. While the premier pro wrestling company in the world has continued to operate during this global pandemic in a way that suggests its somehow immune to the advice of public health officials all over the planet, it might just be a matter of time before it also is forced to go into hiatus.

If anything, the news that someone within that company being diagnosed with COVID-19 should at least give everyone operating within that enterprise something to think about before another week of filming begins.

With WrestleMania 36 complete and what’s typically considered the slowest part of the whole pro wrestling year going on right now (at least within the WWE), maybe it would make some sense for WWE to hit pause on its activities, at least for a little while.

