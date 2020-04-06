Tyson Fury Accepts Challenge From Newly Crowned World Champ

Boxing’s best undefeated heavyweight titleholder Tyson Fury accepted the challenge laid to him from a newly crowned world champion on Monday. The 31-year-old WBC heavyweight boxing champion congratulated WWE’s Drew McIntyre for his stunning win over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 on Sunday via Instagram but also said he was ready to take McIntyre on in his next WWE appearance.

Fury posted, “First I say congratulations and what a fantastic job. Secondly, I accept his challenge, anytime any place, anywhere.”

Fury No Stranger to WWE Matches

Fury’s last appearance in WWE was back in October 2019 at WWE’s Crown Jewel event in Saudia Arabia.

In that match, Fury defeated Braun Strowman via count-out. It was Fury’s first full match in the world of professional wrestling entertainment, and while he didn’t quite look as fluid as those who have been plying the trade for decades, he put on a decent show.

Now, it appears Fury does seriously intend to continue his WWE career. If that’s the case, maybe newly crowned WWE champion McIntyre will be Fury’s next feud.

Conversely, Strowman also captured a world title at WrestleMania 36. Strowman defeated Goldberg to hoist the WWE Universal championship.

Fury Originally Planned WrestleMania 36 Appearance

In an interview with talkSPORT on Monday, Fury revealed he was originally supposed to take part in WrestleMania 36 but that was scrapped after the COVID-19 outbreak forced WWE to film behind closed doors at the Performance Center in Orlando.

“I was supposed to be at WrestleMania 36 but obviously with the coronavirus I couldn’t be there,” Fury said.

Moreover, Fury said he’d be happy to take part in another show with either of the WWE champs, McIntyre or Strowman.

“I’m all open for it, open for the challenge. I have beaten one big giant wrestler who was bigger than Drew – Braun Strowman, knocked him clean out – I’m sure I’ll do the same to our old Drew!” Fury said.

Still, Fury admitted he was happy for the new champion McIntyre.

“I’m ecstatic for him because it’s the first-ever time in history that a British fighter has won the WWE heavyweight championship of the world,” Fury said.”So congratulations to Drew, but I’m not a 45-year-old man like Brock Lesnar, I am in the prime of my life.”

Of course, Fury didn’t just leave it there. The top-flight trash-talker threw down the gauntlet to let McIntyre know he’s in for a tough night if the two end up tangling anytime soon.

“Like I’ve shown before, I can cross over to any sport and win. If Drew McIntyre wants the Gypsy King then he doesn’t have to look very far because I’m here and I’m available!” Fury said. “[I beat] Deontay Wilder, the most fearsome puncher in the history of heavyweight boxing, so I’ll have no objections to smashing Drew McIntyre.”

When Is Tyson Fury’s Next Title Defense in Boxing?

Fury is expected to defend his WBC heavyweight championship inside a boxing ring against former titleholder Wilder next. That bout was originally supposed to happen in July but the organizers are looking toward the fall now due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Still, Fury vs. Wilder 3 should be the next legitimate sporting action Fury sees later this year. Whether an appearance with the WWE would come before or after that is anyone’s guess. Regardless, the “Gypsy King” seems to have plenty of options moving forward in both arenas.

