Giants Have Spent ‘A Lot of Time Researching’ Draft’s Top Quarterback: Report

The New York Giants appear to be settled at quarterback with soon-to-be second-year man Daniel Jones… or do they? According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, Big Blue has done extensive research on one of the 2020 NFL Draft’s top quarterback prospects, Oregon’s Justin Herbert.

A draft tidbit to file away for Thursday: The #Giants have spent a lot of time researching #Oregon QB Justin Herbert, a process that’s included FaceTime conversations with coach Joe Judge, per me and @MikeGarafolo. NYG has been exhaustive in its draft prep at No. 4. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 20, 2020

Herbert Was the Favorite to Land in NY a Year Ago

Before Giants brass fell head over heels for Duke’s Daniel Jones during last year’s NFL Draft process, New York was heavily linked to Herbert throughout the majority of the 2018 season.

In fact, Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller even released this tidbit from an unnamed Giants source prior to the conclusion of Herbert’s junior year with Oregon.

If [Justin] Herbert doesn’t declare, we’ll push hard to trade back and get the extra picks in 2020 or 2021 to move up for a true franchise guy. That might mean a year of bad football [in 2019], but sometimes that’s the only way to win in this league.

Herbert ultimately opted to return to the Ducks for his senior year, and despite some early blowback from scouts, appears to have reworked himself into a likely top-five pick come this Thursday.

Don’t Buy into the Herbert Talk

The NFL needed something to pass the time from now until Roger Goodell takes to his basement for draft day, and they’ve seemingly found it.

You’ll likely hear nonstop chatter about the possibility of New York drafting Herbert with the fourth-overall pick. Media will point to the Arizona Cardinals taking quarterbacks in back-to-back drafts as a reason to never say never to the idea of Herbert joining the Giants.

Daniel Jones will also likely receive some undeserving bashings throughout that time. While yes, it’s true Jones isn’t new head coach Joe Judge’s “guy”, it would be nearly absurd to believe the Giants would move off of the QB after just one season.

Jones showed too well during his rookie campaign to be thrown to the side for a prospect who some believe doesn’t even belong in the top-10 of the draft.

Why Research Herbert Heavily?

If New York has no plans on drafting Herbert, why spend so much time doing research on the player? It is not unusual for teams to do their due diligence on the top quarterback prospects in the draft, regardless of who they currently have under center.

The Saints and the Patriots have done it for years, even when Brees and Brady were at the prime of their career. Teams do the research on top prospects for a plethora of reasons aside from them being a potential fit with their franchise at the moment. Teams will scout a prospect to use their notes further on down the line, whether that’s when said player hits free agency, or when facing them the next season.

Division rivals, the Washington Redskins have been linked to quarterbacks throughout the offseason. Should Herbert land with the ‘Skins at number two, New York has already done extensive research on their new quarterback, having a leg up on future game-planning despite having limited NFL game film on the player.

READ NEXT: Ex-Giants Player’s Brother Piquing Interest of NY: Draft Report