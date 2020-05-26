Arthur ‘100 Percent Happy’ at Barcelona Amid Juventus Rumors

Arthur Melo is “100 percent happy” at Barcelona and has no intention of leaving the Camp Nou this summer despite transfer rumors linking him with a move to Juventus.

The Brazilian’s future continues to be the subject of speculation even though the 23-year-old midfielder has twice come out and made it clear he wants to stay with the Spanish champions.

Jordi Blanco at ESPN reports a source close to the player has said he is “happy” at the club and has dismissed the rumors. The source said: “Arthur wants to remain in Barcelona one hundred percent, he has no intention of changing.”

Arthur joined Barcelona from Brazilian side Gremio in summer 2018 on a six-year deal with a buyout clause set at €400 million.

Juve Eye Arthur as Part of Pjanic Swap

Juventus appear keen to bring in Arthur as part of a deal that would see 30-year-old midfielder Miralem Pjanic move the other way. Barcelona has discussed including other players but Juve only want Arthur, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Italy daily Tuttosport reported on Sunday that Arthur was moving close to Turin. However, the report provoked a critical response from Arthur’s mother on social media, according to Javier Gascon at Mundo Deportivo.

Barcelona have tried to sign Pjanic before, according to Marca’s M. Carmen Torres, and are confident they can land him this summer even if they do not use Arthur.

Barcelona Need to Make Sales

The summer promises to be another busy one at the Camp Nou with Barcelona needing to make sales. The club need to raise $76 million by the end of June just to balance the books, according to ESPN’s Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens.

The Catalan giants are willing to offload several big names in the next transfer window including players such as Antoine Griezmann, Philippe Coutinho, and Ousmane Dembele. Indeed only Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Lionel Messi, and Frenkie de Jong are “untouchable,” according to Goal’s Ignasi Oliva Gispert & Mark Doyle .

Meanwhile, Barca have been warned against selling Arthur by former striker Rivaldo. The Brazilian told Betfair to keep faith with the midfielder because he is still young and will soon “start to fulfill his potential.”

