Bears Schedule 2020: Leaks, Opponents & Dates

The Chicago Bears will release their official 2020 schedule Thursday evening at 7:30 ET, but that won’t be stopping the numerous leaks about who their upcoming opponents will be. These leaks generally tend to trickle in throughout the day of the schedule release, and we’re going to keep track of them as they do.

The Bears finished 8-8 last season, a disappointment after winning the NFC North the year prior. Matt Nagy and company have added veteran players like Nick Foles, Jimmy Graham, and Ted Ginn Jr. to the mix with the hope of addressing areas of weakness on offense.

On defense, they have also added veteran pass rusher Robert Quinn, who was the sack leader for the Dallas Cowboys last season, along with former Texans safety Tashaun Gipson. Both players should make 2019’s sixth overall defense even scarier, but how well this team gels as a whole will be fascinating to watch.

The 2020 NFL season is slated to kick off Thursday, September 10. Here’s what we know so far about what the Bears 2020 schedule looks like. NOTE: This is NOT the Bears official team schedule. This is a report and an accumulation of leaks from NFL insiders only.

Bears 2020 Schedule Leaks: AFC First?

ESPN’s John Clayton went on 93.7 The Fan Wednesday and announced that for the first four weeks of the 2020 NFL season, the NFC will take on the AFC.

.@JohnClaytonNFL tells @937theFan that the NFL schedule will be NFC vs AFC for the 1st 4 weeks of the season. Steelers play the NFC East. So 1st 4 games would be Cowboys, Eagles, Redskins, and Giants. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) May 6, 2020

For the Bears, that means they will face the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans sometime in the first four games at Soldier Field. It also means they’ll visit both the Tennessee Titans and the Jacksonville Jaguars before Week 5 begins. The latter could shape up to be a hugely dramatic game, with former Jags Allen Robinson and Nick Foles now wearing Bears uniforms.

In addition to playing their divisional rivals in the North twice in 2020, Chicago will host games against the Saints, Giants, Buccaneers, Texans and Colts. They will be on the road against the Rams, Jaguars, Titans, Falcons and Panthers. Here’s what the leaks say so far. We will update the schedule with new leaks as soon as they come in.

Bears 2020 NFL Schedule:

Week 1: Texans/Colts @ Soldier Field OR at Titans/Jaguars

Week 2: Texans/Colts @ Soldier Field OR at Titans/Jaguars

Week 3: Texans/Colts @ Soldier Field OR at Titans/Jaguars

Week 4: Texans/Colts @ Soldier Field OR at Titans/Jaguars

Week 5:

Week 6:

Week 7:

Week 8:

Week 9:

Week 10:

Week 11:

Week 12:

Week 13:

Week 14:

Week 15:

Week 16:

It’s unknown how many prime time games the Bears will have this upcoming season. They have played on Thanksgiving for the last two years, beating the Detroit Lions in both games. Chicago played in three Thursday night games in 2019 including the Thanksgiving contest, and they had three other night games last year. After going 8-8, however, it’s unlikely they’ll see as many prime time contests on their schedule this season.

