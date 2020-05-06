New Bears’ Safety Has Bold Predictions for Team in 2020

Tashaun Gipson is ready to go. The Chicago Bears‘ new safety had his first video conference call on Tuesday, and the former Houston Texan seems quite content to be the newest member of the already-stacked Bears defense. Gipson revealed that his good friend and former teammate Buster Skrine said good things about the organization, which helped him in his decision to sign with the team.

“Having a guy like Buster here who’s able to tell me and be real about how things are operated and run here was major, and it was a key point for me because that’s somebody I trust,” Gipson said about Skrine. “He had great things to say about the city, about the organization, about the fans. And that made it a whole lot easier.”

When asked if he expected to be a starter, Gipson answered affirmatively, but also acknowledged he understood that competition was a part of the game. “I want to come here and be the starter … but at the end of the day I’m not scared of competition,” he said.

Tashaun Gipson Thinks Bears Could ‘Make a Run’

Gipson seems to think big things are in store for this Bears team, and he suggested they could be a group ready to go deep into the postseason. “Obviously you want to play meaningful games and win games. You only get such a small window to be able to play in this league and leave your mark … This is a team that has everything you need to truly make a run, and that was a major deciding factor for me,” Gipson said.

The Bears made the playoffs in 2018 after going 12-4, but a disappointing 8-8 season followed in 2019. Chicago has since addressed depth at quarterback, tight end and offensive line, but many doubt whether Nick Foles and Jimmy Graham can really improve the team that much. The Bears defense remains solid, however, and after adding Robert Quinn, Jaylon Johnson and now Gipson, a unit that finished No. 6 overall in team defense last year seems to have gotten even better.

Gipson is Ready to Work With All-Pro Eddie Jackson, Predicts ‘Deadly Combination’

Gibson also noted that he is excited to be paired with All-Pro safety Eddie Jackson, saying he appreciates Jackson’s style. “I like the way he plays the game. I like his instincts,” Gipson said, before making his boldest prediction. “Pairing with a guy like that, I’ve always prided myself on being ball-aware. And having two guys back there, with a D-line and a front seven like that in front of you … that’s going to be a deadly combination.”

Windy City Gridiron’s Jacob Infante noted that in acquiring Gipson, the Bears now have two of the league’s most efficient safeties in coverage situations. Jackson allowed a 53.5 completion percentage in 2019, which was fifth in the NFL among safeties, and Gipson allowed opposing QBs a 54.1 completion percentage, which was sixth in the league.

#Bears safeties Eddie Jackson and Tashaun Gipson were two of the league's most efficient safeties in coverage in 2019. Jackson: 57.6 passer rating against (6th among safeties), 53.5 comp. % allowed (5th) Gipson: 55.0 passer rating against (5th), 54.1 comp. % allowed (6th) — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) May 5, 2020

Both Jackson and Gipson have also displayed ball hawk tendencies, and with Gipson also noting his flexibility in playing the safety position, it’s looking like that “deadly combination” prediction may not be so far-fetched. Jackson has 10 interceptions and five touchdowns in his first three seasons. Gipson has had eight interceptions and a score over his last three seasons. Add Skrine, All-Pro Kyle Fuller and promising rookie Jaylon Johnson to the mix, and you could have one of the best secondaries in the league. But that’s my bold prediction, not Gipson’s.

