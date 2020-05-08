Ex-Giant, 6x-Pro Bowler Blasts the Organization

Brandon Marshall was a dominant wide receiver during his days in the NFL. Like really, really good. His six Pro Bowl selections and six 100+ reception seasons are evidence of this. That’s why New York Giants fans were ecstatic when the team signed Marshall as a free agent ahead of the 2017 season.

Coming off an 11-5 campaign, the sky appeared to be the limit for a receiving corps consisting of BMarsh, Odell Beckham Jr. and Sterling Shepard. Yet, that couldn’t have been any further from the case. The team disappointed, and Marshall proved to be one of the worst free-agent signings for the Giants in recent history, catching 18 passes in five games with Big Blue.

As displeased as the Giants’ front-office and team faithful are with Marshall’s short-lived tenure in New York, it appears the feeling goes both ways.

Follow the Heavy on Giants for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!

Brandon Marshall Believes Giants are a Poorly Run Organization

Apparently history and class are not the way you run things in the NFL.

Marshall appeared as a guest on FS1’s The Herd on Thursday, where host Colin Cowherd asked if he thought the Giants were a well-run organization. Without hesitation, Marshall replied, “no.”

Oh you putting me on the spot right now. I did not. I think they’re great people, I think they’re a great organization, but I don’t think they’re disruptive enough. There are a few organizations like the Chicago Bears, the New York Giants, even the Pittsburgh Steelers, where it’s all about history. They don’t want to change certain things, they want a certain guy, and I think that puts them in a box when the game is changing every year; when the culture of the kid is changing every year. When the culture of the coach is changing every year. So I think, yes, they have great leadership — great people — but they’re so rich in tradition and they want to preserve that so much that it handicaps them from actually competing today.

If that wasn’t enough, Marshall was also asked about the Giants’ inner-city rivals, the New York Jets in which he told Cowherd that they are “actually a well-run organization.”

Marshall does make a point that the Giants have been stuck in their ways in years past. They’ve previously tended not to make the splashy move, and have died trying to operate the same way that won them Super Bowls in the early 2000s.

However, there’s no denying that general manager Dave Gettleman has brought a different approach since taking over the helm a year ago.

Gettleman has traded away arguably the biggest superstar at the wideout position and appears to have won the deal as of now. He’s broken the bank on a potential lockdown cornerback in free agency. He’s also drafted four 1st-round picks in just two drafts with the team, including adding the likes of projected franchise cornerstones Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley.

The Giants have always been applauded as one of the more prestigious and well-liked organizations in all of football. It’s hard to find a former player that has a bad word to say about the team.

Marshall’s comments appear to be more of a case of having a bad experience and a bad season with the organization, which likely doesn’t stick well with him. This could be why he’s more of a fan of the Jets organization, a team he enjoyed his best statistical season of his career with.