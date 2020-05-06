Momentum Growing For Giants to Sign Ex-Titans, Patriots Starter

Logan Ryan’s time with the Tennessee Titans has officially come to an end.

The free agent cornerback announced via his Instagram that his chapter with the team has been closed following a three year run with the organization. However, a new chapter could very well be on the horizon with the New York Football Giants.

My chapter in Tennessee has come to a close. To the @Titans fans: Thank you for all the love. The energy and support this past season is what led to an epic run. To my Titans Teammates: I love all y’all. Being a leader and earning y’all respect is what meant most to me. Win or lose we stuck together and backed down from no one. (Hyenas) To the Animal Welfare Community: My foundation @rarf was founded and blossomed in TN. All those working hard to support our four legged friends I’m forever grateful. I’m looking forward to continue to play at an elite level for a organization that’s a great fit for my family and me. Everybody Stay Safe & Positive during these crazy times. 26 Out ✌🏾#MMCNB#PayDerrick 🚜

Ryan Has Been Connected to Giants For Some Time

The New York Giants have been pegged as a likely landing spot for the cornerback for quite some time, and the reasons why are quite glaring. For starters, signing with the G-Men would mean reuniting with the team’s head coach Joe Judge. Ryan and Judge captured two Super Bowls alongside one another as members of the New England Patriots.

Signing with the Giants would also mean a return to the cornerback’s roots. Ryan, born and raised in Camden County, New Jersey played his college ball at local Rutgers University.

Yet, the most important thing about a potential Ryan-Giants marriage would be putting the final stamp on a complete secondary overhaul in New York. The Giants signed big-money cornerback James Bradberry to a contract this offseason. They also stole safety Xavier McKinney in the 2nd-round of this year’s draft. Those two players will join the likes of former 1st-rounders Jabrill Peppers and DeAndre Baker as the team’s perceived starting defensive backs in 2020.

While Julian Love and Darnay Holmes certainly offer upside, Ryan, Pro Football Focus‘ No. 3-ranked remaining free agent, would add proven production and leadership to the Big Blue’s nickelback position.

This is something PFF is clearly a fan of, as they’ve pegged New York as the best landing spot for Ryan in free agency.

CB LOGAN RYAN TO THE NEW YORK GIANTS In our estimation, the Giants had an excellent draft by attacking the offensive tackle spot well (Andrew Thomas and Matt Peart) and getting great value in a versatile secondary piece like Xavier McKinney at pick No. 36. One spot they could still stand to get better, though, is at the cornerback position. DeAndre Baker and James Bradberry are solid starting options on the outside, but the depth behind them is a little concerning. Players such as Julian Love and McKinney have shown the ability to play the slot, but signing someone like Ryan would shore up that position while adding a guy who has shown he can also kick outside for depth behind Baker and Bradberry. Ryan brings a track record of solid play, having earned overall grades between 62.3 and 75.0 in all seven seasons of his NFL career. Adding Bradberry, McKinney and Ryan to that secondary in the same offseason would make it one of the more improved units in the NFL.