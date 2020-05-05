Giants Coach Gushes Over New Quarterback Signing

Chances are you’ve likely heard the news. The New York Giants have found themselves a new quarterback. The Giants claimed former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush off of waivers on Tuesday, following his release from the team just a day earlier.

The signing should come as little surprise, as the dots of a potential Rush-Jason Garrett reunion in New York have been connected ever since Dallas inked former Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton to a contract over this past weekend.

However, if you had any question regarding the faith Garrett has in Rush, just take a look at his comments from this past December. Dak Prescott was battling a shoulder injury during the season that appeared to put his starting status in doubt for Week 16. While Prescott eventually played, it’s evident Garrett believed Rush was more than ready for the moment had Prescott not been able to go.

There’s a lot to like about Coop. He’s one of those guys that came in as a free agent and basically just earned his way based on how he’s played, His approach is outstanding. He’s a real pro in terms of his preparation. He’s always ready for his opportunities and just handles situations well. He’s a smart player. He’s an instinctive player. He’s a good decision maker. He’s probably a better athlete and has a better arm than people give him credit for. He’s just done a good job when he’s gotten chances. We like him a lot.

Does Rush Have a Legitimate Shot to Beat Out Colt McCoy?

“We like him a lot.” That final statement certainly reigns true, specifically for Garrett. As an undrafted free agent out of Central Michigan, Rush was faced with an uphill battle to make the Cowboys roster. Yet, not only did he make the roster, he beat out the likes of two seasoned veterans in Luke McCown, and current Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, for the backup job.

In a town that thrives on big names and making big splashes, Garrett opted to stick with the UDFA Rush as his QB2 from the QB’s rookie season up until the day that Garrett was given the boot earlier this year.

The news of his team signing a quarterback with a grand total of three NFL pass attempts under his belt certainly won’t keep Daniel Jones up at night. In fact, it would be in New York’s best interest if Rush never attempts another NFL pass ever during his Giants tenure.

Coming to New York, Rush will likely have yet another opportunity to stake claim to a backup quarterback role, this time behind perceived franchise signal-caller Danny Dimes.

The team did sign 10-year vet Colt McCoy to a contract this offseason. He’s certainly been the most productive of New York’s current slew of reserve quarterbacks, which also includes the likes of Alex Tanney and UDFA Case Cookus.

With that said, Rush’s relationship with the coaching staff and knowledge of the playbook certainly plays into his favor and gives him a fighting chance to snag the QB2 role out of McCoy’s possession.