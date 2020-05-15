Former Browns WR Center of XFL Controversy

Antonio Callaway is no stranger to controversy and the former Cleveland Browns wide receiver has found himself involved in some more.

After being let go from the Browns following multiple incidents and yet another suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. Callaway was cut loose facing a 10-game suspension, which he tried to appeal but it failed.

However, he did catch on in the upstart XFL, finding a home with the Tampa Bay Vipers, becoming one of the more high-profile signings for the league. However, it went against what Vince McMahon wanted, which was to avoid players with checkered pasts. To make matters worse, Callaway was injured before the season started after signing what was a fairly lucrative deal by XFL standards.

Callaway Center of XFL Dispute

In a contract dispute that pits XFL commissioner Oliver Luck against McMahon, the wrestling tycoon cited the signing of Callaway as an example of Luck’s failure to comply with “multiple” XFL policies and directives and reason for his firing.

“Luck signed Antonio Callaway in clear violation of the XFL’s policy and McMahon’s directive not to hire players with questionable or problematic backgrounds,” the motion revealed, per ESPN. “After McMahon learned of Callaway’s background and directed Luck to terminate Callaway, Luck failed to do so. As a result, Callaway was allowed to continue to practice and sustained a knee injury that caused the XFL to incur substantial costs that would have been avoided if Luck had followed the applicable policies and directives.”

Luck’s side responded, saying: “Callaway was not precluded from signing to play in the XFL by any XFL policy in place at the time, all of which were approved by McMahon. To the contrary, McMahon had instructed Mr. Luck to upgrade the quality of receivers in the XFL. The signing of Callaway, which Mr. Luck informed McMahon about (without any objection by him) prior to the signing, did just that. And, when McMahon told Mr. Luck, during the week of January 26, 2020, that he wanted Callaway terminated, Mr. Luck promptly followed that instruction.”

Among the other reasons laid out by McMahon’s side on the firing of Luck included his poor handing of the coronavirus outbreak and “gross neglect,” as well as misuse of a company phone.

Browns Gave Callaway Multiple Chances

The Browns selected Callaway out of Florida in the fourth round in 2018 with the 105th overall pick. He was a controversial choice, having a spotty history with the Gators, but had a solid rookie season, catching 43 balls for 586 yards five touchdowns last season.

Callaway was suspended for his entire 2017 season with Florida for his role in a credit card fraud scheme and was also charged with marijuana possession and was the subject of a sexual assault investigation during his time in Gainesville.

Callaway was suspended for the first four games of the season and released a statement through the Browns shortly after the news broke of his suspension.

“I take full responsibility for my actions. I made a mistake and I own that. I have taken the steps to make myself better and I appreciate the Browns standing by me and supporting me during this time. I know there’s nothing I can say to regain trust; it will all be about my actions.”

That however never happened, and the team was forced to cut ties with Callaway after another lengthy suspension was coming and he was a less than ideal locker room presence.

