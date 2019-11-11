Browns Reveal More Information on Disciplined Receiver

The Cleveland Browns made a surprise move just hours before Sunday’s matchup with the Buffalo Bills, making wide receiver Antonio Callaway inactive.

Callaway has functioned mostly as the team’s No. 3 receiver since returning from a 4-game suspension to open up the year. But he had struggled to find the rhythm he had as a rookie, managing just 8 catches for 89 yards. Last season, the speedy pass-catcher nabbed 43 catches for 586 yards and 5 touchdowns.

It was revealed shortly after the game that Callaway was listed as inactive for disciplinary reasons, not because of his lack of production. Head coach Freddie Kitchens addressed the benching on Monday, saying it was only for one game and nothing that will be extended — as long as Callaway got the message.

“I always want our guys to make good choices,” Kitchens told reporters. “I did what I felt like I needed to do and it’s over.”

Antonio Callaway Has a Troubled History

The Browns selected Callaway out of Florida in the fourth round in 2018 with the 105th overall pick. He was a controversial choice, having a spotty history with the Gators.

Callaway was suspended for his entire 2017 season with Florida for his role in a credit card fraud scheme and was also charged with marijuana possession and was the subject of a sexual assault investigation during his time in Gainesville.

Callaway released a statement through the Browns shortly after the news broke of his suspension.

“I take full responsibility for my actions. I made a mistake and I own that. I have taken the steps to make myself better and I appreciate the Browns standing by me and supporting me during this time. I know there’s nothing I can say to regain trust; it will all be about my actions.”

Browns general manager John Dorsey also responded to the news, noting that he wanted Callaway to take advantage of all the resources provided to him.

“We’re disappointed in Antonio. Freddie (Kitchens) and i have had a direct conversation with him about where we stand,” Dorsey said in a statement. “He Understands our expectations of him. We will continue to support him as long as he remains committed to taking advantage of the resources made available to him by our club and the league to help him become the best version of himself as a person first and foremost.”

Hopefully the missed time has helped Callaway mature, but the latest incident doesn’t inspire a ton of hope.

Rashard Higgins Comes up Clutch With Late Touchdown

Rashard Higgins, who saw a slightly larger role with Callaway out, came up clutch late, grabbing his first touchdown catch of the season with just under 2 minutes left that ultimately ended up being the game-winner.

The key for Higgins? He just followed his dreams.

“I told Odell [Beckham Jr.] the whole day I had a dream I scored,” Higgins told reporters. “I didn’t say I scored like that on a game-winner, but I told him I scored.

“During my dream, I woke up pretty fast because I scored,” Higgins added. “I was excited and ready to walk the red carpet. I woke up and it was like 5 in the morning.”

It’s been a tough year for Higgins, who has been used sparingly since missing five games with a sprained MCL he suffered in the team’s opener against the Titans. He has been targeted just four times since returning to the lineup — one of those being the touchdown against the Bills.

