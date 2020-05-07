Pro Bowl LB With Cleveland Links Worth Exploring for Browns

The Cleveland Browns have been quiet since the draft, but momentum has been building around a familiar name for the franchise in free agency in Clay Matthews III.

Matthews’ father, Clay Matthews Jr., is in the Browns’ Ring of Honor and was a four-time Pro Bowler with the franchise in the ‘80s. The younger Matthews has built quite the resume of his own, making six Pro Bowls and winning a Super Bowl with Green Bay in 2011.

Matthews a free agent, but hasn’t drawn a ton of interest on the open market. Playing in the city his father called home for more than a decade could not only be a football fit as a situational pass-rusher, but a legacy one that fans would welcome as well.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com said it’s an option that Cleveland should “definitely explore,” citing Matthews’ veteran leadership and versatility.

Matthews is actually coming off a decent season with the Rams, collecting eight sacks in 13 starts. He had signed a two-year deal with LA with a $9.25 million base value, including $5.5 million guaranteed. Matthews obviously did not see the second-year of that deal and filed a grievance against the Rams.

Browns Will Not be Shy to Make ‘Opportunistic Move’

Browns general manager Andrew Berry has also been adamant that the Browns will not be hesitant to add talent if the opportunity presents itself. Adding Matthews both for his talent and

“We’ll be opportunistic across the roster. And we do want to be responsible balancing both the short-term and long-term planning,” Berry said on 92.3 The Fan following the draft. “But if there’s something out there that ends up making sense — whether it’s a free agent acquisition or trade acquisition — we will do that really at any position on the 90-man roster. We don’t play for another four months so there are plenty of opportunities to continue to improve the team. The offseason doesn’t stop after that draft, so that will certainly be our mindset.”

Browns Also Linked to Jadeveon Clowney

The Browns have been linked to pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney this offseason and reportedly got closer than any other team to inking the former No. 1 overall pick to a deal. The Browns not only have a huge amount of cap space, but also a disposable contract in veteran defensive end Olivier Vernon.

Vernon is owed more than $15 million next season — the highest among Browns defenders, but none of it is guaranteed. The team could give Clowney the money he is seeking, which is reportedly between $17-20 million per year on a short-term deal, and not see too much of an impact on their cap space.

Clowney did not have the best contract year statistically, collecting just three sacks and 31 tackles in 11 starts with the Seahawks. However, he’s just 27 years old and still a towering presence that teams have to account for every play. And playing opposite fellow top-pick Myles Garrett would only optimize his production.

The Browns remain in the running for Clowney, but his former team — the Seattle Seahawks — are unlikely to re-sign him, according to ESPN. If they were to reunited, Clowney would have to take a pay cut from the reported $17-18 million his camp wants.

