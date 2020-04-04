Jadeveon Clowney Was Close to Signing With AFC Team: Report

Jadeveon Clowney was close to signing with the Cleveland Browns before the deal fell through, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. It appears that the previous deal did not come together, but Fowler noted that the Browns are still in on the Clowney sweepstakes.

“They’re all in on free agency,” Fowler noted on SportsCenter. “This is not a rebuild any longer because I’m told not only did they sign big players like Austin Hooper and Jack Conklin, they’ve been in on the Jadeveon Clowney mix. Some people around the league believe they even got close to a deal at some point in the last week. And so, they have Olivier Vernon as [a] pass rusher, but he has a $15.5 million cap hit. They can always switch that out for Clowney opposite Miles Garrett, [which] would be a dangerous combination on the edge for the Cleveland Browns. Two or three years ago, they would not be looking at making these kind of moves, but it is a different time. They’re all in because they believe they can contend right now.”

Fowler previously reported that the Browns were “keeping tabs” on Clowney prior to signing Adrian Clayborn.

“Browns sign veteran DE Adrian Clayborn — Browns were keeping tabs on Jadeveon Clowney market, but Clayborn a cheaper option and gives them experienced pass rusher,” Fowler tweeted on April 1.

The Titans Confirmed Their Interest in Clowney

It is not clear where Clowney will be next season, but the Seahawks have competition in signing the pass rusher. Titans GM Jon Robinson confirmed that the team has been in contact with the pass rusher throughout free agency.

“…And we have touched based with Clowney’s representation, too, and just trying to see and navigate and work through where that one might be,” Robinson explained, per TennesseeTitans.com.

Robinson also admitted that Clowney’s injury history has been a topic of conversation. The current NFL travel rules prohibit Clowney from being examined by each team’s medical staff.

“Just through talking with the agent,” Robinson said, per the Titans website. “As far as actually getting a medical report on the player, you’re not going to have a medical report on the player until he sees your team doctors. But I would say there is nothing more important than the health of the players. Their ability to go out and play for 16 games is important, or at least the games they are healthy enough to play in that they are impactful. That is definitely an important part of the decision when you are looking to sign somebody.”

The Jets Are Out of the Clowney Sweepstakes

The Jets are another team that has been consistently linked to Clowney, but it appears they are unlikely to make a serious offer to the pass rusher. New York was a long shot given they are likely a few years away from competing. ESPN 710 Seattle’s John Clayton reported that the Jets made one call to Clowney’s agent but are not going to make a run at the pass rusher.

Scratch the thoughts on the Jets. The Jets have made one phone call to Clowney’s agent since the start of free agency. They haven’t made him an offer. They need an edge rusher, but they let agents know they weren’t going to be big spenders in free agency this year.

The Seahawks are believed to still be very much in the hunt to re-sign Clowney, but Seattle clearly has competition for the pass rusher. It will be interesting to see if Clowney is willing to come down on his asking price to sign with the Seahawks.

