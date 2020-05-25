Browns Interested in Long-Term Deal for Jadeveon Clowney: Report

The Cleveland Browns have been one of the teams looking to sign free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney — the biggest name remaining without a team.

The Browns have been linked to Clowney this offseason and reportedly got closer than any other team to inking the former No. 1 overall pick to a deal. The Browns not only have a huge amount of cap space, but also a disposable contract in veteran defensive end Olivier Vernon.

Vernon is owed more than $15 million next season — the highest among Browns defenders — but none of it is guaranteed. The team could give Clowney the money he is seeking, which is reportedly between $17-20 million per year (h/t ESPN) on a short-term deal, and not see too much of an impact on their cap space.

However, Yahoo Sports NFL insider Charles Robinson believes the Browns could be angling to bring in Clowney on a longer-term deal that could keep him in Cleveland longer than just one season. The Browns have the highest remaining cap space, according to Sportrac, with just over $37 million.

“He’s still in a situation where he may need to sign a one-year, prove-it deal. But I think the Browns are interested in him longer term than that,” Robinson said on the Pat McAfee Show. “And if he’s going to sign a reduced deal, I’m telling you right now that’s a one-year deal. He’s not going to take some contract where someone is going to pay him $14 million per year.”

Playing With Myles Garrett Perfect Fit for Jadeveon Clowney

Clowney did not have the best contract year statistically, collecting just three sacks and 31 tackles in 11 starts with the Seahawks. However, he’s just 27 years old and still a towering presence that teams have to account for every play.

Playing opposite fellow top-pick Myles Garrett would only optimize his production, which Robinson pointed out.

“You want to put him with a set of guys who can be sort of force multipliers. Sitting there at defensive end — Myles at one end, Jadeveon Clowney on the other,” Robinson said. “Something is going to happen here. Someone has to get doubled. It’s going to change the matrix upfront for offensive teams.”

Browns, Jadeveon Clowney in No Rush for Deal

It’s been a different kind of offseason due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with teams unable to report to their facilities for normal offseason programming. Robinson said that has played a part in Clowney not being eager to sign with a new squad, especially with his expectations not being met in terms of salary.

“I still think the Browns are a team that are very interested in Jadeveon Clowney but are slow-playing this process,” Robinson said. “The bottom line from what I’ve been told is that Clowney is just not in a hurry. There’s nothing going on right now.”

That being said, there are no worries about Clowney not being in game-shape when he comes into his new team.

“I live in Houston, Jadeveon Clowney is here training every day, he looks like Jadeveon Clowney. He’s going to be fine and be able to step in right away,” Robinson said. “He’s waiting until he knows there are no other options out there. It’s come down to a huge pay cut with the Titans or something with the Browns that is less than the $20 million he wants but at least closer.”

