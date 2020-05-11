Conor McGregor Goes on Savage Tirade About Justin Gaethje After UFC 249 Win

There was a lot on the line for the two men in the main event of UFC 249. Justin Gaethje took on Tony Ferguson for the UFC lightweight interim belt, and Gaethje was able to get his hand raised by an impressive fifth-round TKO.

His eyes are now set on unifying the belt against lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov. However, Irish fighting superstar Conor McGregor has set his eyes on the newly crowned interim champ.

McGregor was linked to Gaethje for a potential fight this summer, but because of Khabib not being able to fight, Gaethje was elevated to the title fight with Ferguson.

McGregor Slammed Gaethje & Khabib in Explicit Tirade

On May 11, McGregor took to Twitter, slamming Gaethje. He tweeted:

Justin, there is no danger in a man that hugs legs, we all know. Try and dance around what the real threat is here all you want.

I am going to fucking butcher you.

Your teeth. I’m going to put them on a fucking necklace.

Speak on my skills as a father?

You are fucking dead. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 11, 2020

Don’t ever say you represent the great nation of the United States of America ever again. No true American would speak so highly of, or allow, a convicted member of a Jihadi terror cell represent them.

Never Forget!

You are a fucking blind fool, and I am going to finish the job. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 11, 2020

McGregor then took a verbal jab at Nurmagomedov. He posted:

Khabib you absolute embarrassment. Scurrying, hiding rat as usual. As I have said many times. As has been seen many times. Through the pane of glass it was confirmed what was always known.

“No comment” lol.

An embarrassment to real fighting. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 11, 2020

McGregor ‘Loves’ Tony Ferguson & Calls for Ferguson vs. Dustin Poirier

The fans make the sport!

Watching the other night I was against going in without them. But it will be my fucking pleasure to display the power I possess with zero background noise for them.

Its me and Justin next as khabib is the biggest bottle fighter in the game.

Guarantee it. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 11, 2020

I love Tony. We represented him amazingly at Paradigm sports and were betrayed for a promise of a baseball contract. But frame and preparation here was just embarrassing. His methods and conversation are humorous/enjoyable but he was never the level perceived. Although tough. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 11, 2020

It is Dustin/Tony next when Tony heals.

If he does. Dustin will beat him also if changes are not made. Which they won’t. Dustin, although game, and in the mix, will be fed to the floor again. Couple wins here/there then folded in half. Rinse and repeat – Dustin career. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 11, 2020

