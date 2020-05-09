Dan Quinn Reacts to Falcons 2020 Schedule [WATCH]

Atlanta Falcons’ 2020 schedule was released Thursday evening. It’s reported to be one of, if not the toughest in the league this year, per SportsLine Advanced Data.

Falcons’ Head coach Dan Quinn shared his reaction to the schedule and how it stacks up.

"The division games are always rocking." DQ reacts to our 2020 schedule: pic.twitter.com/1GCgs8WqkM — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 8, 2020

Falcons 2020 Regular-Season Schedule

Week 1: Seahawks at 1pm

Week 2: @ Cowboys at 1pm

Week 3: Bears at 1pm

Week 4: @ Packers MNF

Week 5: Panthers at 1pm

Week 6: @ Vikings at 1pm

Week 7: Lions at 1pm

Week 8: @ Panthers TNF

Week 9: Broncos at 1pm

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: @ Saints at 1pm

Week 12: Raiders at 1pm

Week 13: Saints at 1pm

Week 14: @ Chargers 4:25pm

Week 15: Buccanneers at 1pm

Week 16: @ Chiefs at 1pm

Week 17: @ Buccaneers at 1pm

‘That’s A Lot of Good Quarterbacks’

Quinn didn’t seem too overwhelmed with the way the NFL laid out the schedule, since he knew who he was up against before the dates and times were unveiled.

“There always some fun that comes with that (schedule reveal). You know who you play. Welp, we play four of the five top offenses from last year. We knew that before the schedule came out so we knew that was going to be a real challenge, Quinn said. I think at first glance when you saw it you say, “that’s a lot of good quarterbacks.” That got my attention for sure.”

The Falcons will have a tough test to face right out of the gate in Week 1 to Week 4. Quinn is actually a fan of that lineup, or so he says.

“I thought Russ and Dak and Aaron just in the first four weeks alone. What I love about that is I thought we made a lot of progress defensively in the final eight games from last year and so we’ll have a real good sense of where we’re at. That’s what I like about it, right off the bat.”

The Falcons had a six-game winning streak to end last season and improved heavily on defense. This year’s defense is even more loaded after the Falcons picked wisely in early free agency and during the draft.

Home Games & New Scenery

The NFC will take a trip to Atlanta this season, that’s a different vibe that Quinn is ready for, along with the home games. However, one part he’s really excited about is heading west to see that Los Angeles Chargers’ new stadium—SoFi Stadium.

“I see the home games of Seattle and Chicago. Those ones lit me up, from the NFC. The division games are always rockin’ with New Orleans coming here and Tampa here and Carolina here. Those are always cool. The last piece probably, it’s always been cool to go to a new stadium just to see what it’s like. So, we’re headed out west to Los Angeles. Same people always have the same feeling like when they get to Atlanta and see our stadium, they’re like “man this is somethin’.””

