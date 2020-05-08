Falcons 2020 Schedule Ranked Toughest Test in NFL

The Atlanta Falcons’ official 2020 NFL schedule was released Thursday night. The Falcons will kick off with a home opener against the Seahawks and end with a bang in Tampa.

The Falcons rank number one for the most difficult schedule this season, according to SportsLine Advanced Data.

The five most difficult schedules for the 2020 NFL season according to @SportsLine Advanced Data: Falcons 53.05%

Raiders 52.54%

Jets 51.88%

Broncos 51.79%

Panthers 51.70% *Data based on average projected winning percentage of 2020 opponentshttps://t.co/fAaZXr1wKw pic.twitter.com/IkWi2Vc9WS — Allan Bell (@AllanBell247) May 7, 2020

Also, follow the Heavy on Falcons Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Falcons’ Official 2020 Schedule

Week 1: Seahawks at 1pm

Week 2: @ Cowboys at 1pm

Week 3: Bears at 1pm

Week 4: @ Packers MNF

Week 5: Panthers at 1pm

Week 6: @ Vikings at 1pm

Week 7: Lions at 1pm

Week 8: @ Panthers TNF

Week 9: Broncos at 1pm

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: @ Saints at 1pm

Week 12: Raiders at 1pm

Week 13: Saints at 1pm

Week 14: @ Chargers 4:25pm

Week 15: Buccanneers at 1pm

Week 16: @ Chiefs at 1pm

Week 17: @ Buccaneers at 1pm

What’s So Tough?

The Falcons will get tested early on with the Seahawks at home and then away the following week when they face the Cowboys in Dallas. It’ll be vital for the Falcons to come out of the gate early on this season if they want to defeat the divisional champs.

In the middle of the season, there’s some hope for relaxation, but it’s no tea party. Week 10 will be nice at least.

Seeing arch-nemesis, Drew Brees twice in two weeks wasn’t planned out very well but the Falcons are used to getting screwed by NFL scheduling anyway…just look at 2019.

The ending, oh the ending, this is what looks like it sucks on the outside looking in. The Falcons will play Tom Brady at home and then the reigning Super Bowl champs away and end with meeting Tom Brady again in Tampa.

The Chiefs are practically the same team as they were last season and already predicted to have another Super Bowl bid. Brady could be beatable if the team pulls what the Patriots did last season and solely relies on Brady to win games.

Falcons Make Big Changes in Offseason

Here’s the thing, the Falcons have upgraded this season as they were aggressive early on in free agency and then stacked up the defense in the 2020 NFL Draft. We won’t really know what kind of team they are until the season starts of course, but they’re bound to be better than their 1-7 start last season when everyone thought Dan Quinn was toast.

Quinn and Thomas Dimitroff don’t want to lose their jobs, so while we sit there and listen to these NFL experts grade the Falcons‘ draft picks with a B or C, we have to remember that nobody knows the team better than the head coach or GM. They know the team’s needs and they filled each of them so far along with more depth. And when you look at least season, the Falcons realized they were headed down the drain, they Quinn had the team on a six-game winning streak to end the season. If they can come out of the gate like that with their roster upgrades, we are in for a treat ladies and gents.

Let’s stay positive, Atlanta, and take it one game at a time!

READ NEXT: Falcons Six-Time Pro Bowl Center is Ready to Take on Year 12