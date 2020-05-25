NFL Legend Reveals Why Giants QB Daniel Jones Can Be Big Blue’s ‘Guy’

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and his style on the field won many people over last season.

The sixth pick out of Duke, Jones threw for 3,027 yards and 24 touchdowns last season for Big Blue.

Jones also had a 53.6% QB rating.

Jones also has the distinction of joining Fran Tarkenton and Deshaun Watson as the only three quarterbacks in NFL history to finish with four touchdown passes or more in three individual games during their rookie seasons.

Jones accomplished that when he threw for five touchdowns during the Giants’ 41-35 overtime win over the Washington Redskins in Week 16 of this season.

For those keeping score at home: Jones’ went 28 of 42 for 352 yards passing in that game, while being sacked once.

After Eli Manning‘s decision to retire from football, Jones is now the Giants’ starting QB.

Million Dollar Question: Is Daniel Jones the Giants’ guy? On this week’s episode of the Scoop B Radio Podcast, New York Giants legend, Tiki Barber weighed in: