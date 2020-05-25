NFL Legend Reveals Why Giants QB Daniel Jones Can Be Big Blue’s ‘Guy’

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and his style on the field won many people over last season.
The sixth pick out of Duke, Jones threw for 3,027 yards and 24 touchdowns last season for Big Blue.
Jones also had a 53.6% QB rating.
Jones also has the distinction of joining Fran Tarkenton and Deshaun Watson as the only three quarterbacks in NFL history to finish with four touchdown passes or more in three individual games during their rookie seasons.
Jones accomplished that when he threw for five touchdowns during the Giants’ 41-35 overtime win over the Washington Redskins in Week 16 of this season.
For those keeping score at home: Jones’ went 28 of 42 for 352 yards passing in that game, while being sacked once.
After Eli Manning‘s decision to retire from football, Jones is now the Giants’ starting QB.
Million Dollar Question: Is Daniel Jones the Giants’ guy? On this week’s episode of the Scoop B Radio Podcast, New York Giants legend, Tiki Barber weighed in:
“You know what? If I hadn’t played with Eli and seen the success that Eli had in the New York market, because the market absolutely matters. If I hadn’t seen it with Eli, I would’ve told you, “He’s too timid man. He doesn’t have that fire. He doesn’t have that “get-up-and-scream-at-you-I’m-your-leader quality.” But what we’ve seen, in New York and we saw it with Eli, we saw it a little bit with Sam Darnold with the Jets, and Daniel Jones has the same philosophy. There’s so much noise in this New York area. In this metropolitan area and if you let it affect you and let it affect your emotion, then you have NO chance of being successful. Like, New York sports chew you up and spit you out if you’re thin-skinned. And I think Daniel has shown is that like Eli, any criticism can roll off his back. The praise does as well. He recognizes it and we know how good he is and can be, but you can’t buy into it because it’s a setup in New York. They set you up, they build you up, you get up on that pedestal, and as soon as you take a misstep, it’s not even two or three chops before the tree falls down. So I think he’s got the right mentality for this market. So yeah, I think that he can be the guy. He’s got the skill set, he’s athletic, and if the offense tailors around his skills, I think he’ll definitely be successful.”