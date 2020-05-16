NFL Rumors: Rams, Seahawks Perfect Landing Spots for Eagles QB

The Eagles’ so-called “quarterback factory” might need to make some layoffs. And the first player on the chopping block could be Nate Sudfeld.

Sudfeld signed a one-year deal to return to Philadelphia presumably as Carson Wentz’s backup. That was before the team selected Jalen Hurts in the second round of April’s draft. Sudfeld, a sixth-round pick out of Indiana, will get every opportunity to keep the No. 2 job but he’ll have to earn it.

“I’m ready for that,” Sudfeld told the team’s official website. “I can only focus on getting myself better and showing the best of me this season.”

Sundfeld sounds motivated. Better yet, he appears unfazed. But the Eagles probably have a longer-term plan already in place, or at least in the back of their minds. On draft night, GM Howie Roseman revealed Sudfeld wanted a chance to start in the NFL and that opportunity may come sooner than later.

“Nate has been very clear that he wants an opportunity to go lead a team,” Roseman said. “So we kind of looked at the future of our football team.”

Rams, Seahawks Headline Possible Landing Spots

With Roseman’s words in mind, let’s take a look at a few possible landing spots for Sudfeld either in a trade or via free agency in 2021. The Eagles could use the 2020 preseason as a way to showcase Sudfeld and gauge interest around the league.

Los Angeles Rams

If Sean McVay really is the coaching genius that the national media makes him out to be, then the backup quarterback spot should be a top priority. He hasn’t made it one, though. The Rams will enter the 2020 season with little-known John Wolford listed behind starter Jared Goff on the depth chart. The 24-year-old inked a futures contract in Los Angeles last year after coming over from the now-defunct Alliance of American Football.

Wolford has yet to throw a pass in the NFL, in either the regular season or preseason. Behind him? It’s not much better with undrafted free agents Bryce Perkins and Josh Love. The Rams are in salary-cap hell and may be willing to part with 222-pound tailback Malcolm Brown in exchange for Sudfeld. Worth a shot.

Seattle Seahawks

This is another legitimate Super Bowl contender lacking any real experience at the No. 2 spot. Russell Wilson is a perennial MVP candidate, a guy that hasn’t missed a single game (128 straight starts) since being drafted in 2012. While there has been rampant speculation about the Seahawks adding former NFL MVP Cam Newton to the fold, it hasn’t happened.

Seattle is poised to go into training camp with undrafted free agent Anthony Gordon and journeyman Geno Smith vying to be Wilson’s backup. Long shot here: maybe the Eagles could swing a sweetheart deal for oft-injured safety Quandre Diggs.

New York Jets

Sam Darnold is the franchise quarterback, for now. He has been underwhelming in his first two seasons in the Big Apple, although he missed three games in 2019 and wasn’t always 100-percent while battling back from mononucleosis. The jury is still out on him. But the Jets don’t have any depth behind Darnold and plan to throw unproven guys like David Fales and Mike White, and fourth-round pick James Morgan, into an open competition.

Remember, Jets GM Joe Douglas knows Sudfeld well from his time in Philly. He was Roseman’s right-hand man and lead talent evaluator. Assuming Douglas liked Sudfeld, he may want to make a move for him and the Eagles quarterback should be able to net a fourth-round pick.

Tennessee Titans

Tennessee is in desperate need of a backup signal-caller after letting Marcus Mariota leave in free agency. The Titans invested $118 million in up-and-down starter Ryan Tannehill and hope he can build on his Comeback Player of the Year season. That’s certainly not a given.

Worse yet, the Titans have no insurance policy and will go with Logan Woodside, a seventh-rounder in 2018. It’s unclear what Tennesee would be willing to give up for Sudfeld — maybe promising safety (and Philly native) Ibraheim Campbell? — but this could be the ideal landing spot for Sudfeld. He could swoop in if Tannehill falters. The Titans could be his team.

Chicago Bears

The Bears have struggled mightily at the quarterback position for a long time, a really long time. They traded for Nick Foles in the offseason and hope the Super Bowl MVP will push Mitchell Trubisky to reach his full potential. (Trubisky was the second overall pick in 2017). If not, Foles will gladly take the job.

However, neither Trubisky nor Foles are safe bets to set the league on fire. Enter Sudfeld. Chicago’s new quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo has familiarity with both Foles and Sudfeld. He was the Eagles’ quarterbacks coach from 2016-17. The Eagles could hopefully get a fourth-rounder in return.

