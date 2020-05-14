Eagles Release Jersey Numbers for Every Single Rookie

What’s in a number? Maybe everything.

The Eagles officially released the jersey numbers for all 10 rookies taken in the NFL Draft. They have yet to reveal the digits being worn by their undrafted rookie free agents, though. This constitutes breaking news since there is a lot of down time right now in the sports world. Let’s investigate and analyze the jersey numbers.

For starters, here is which players are wearing what (some of these were previously reported):

QB Jalen Hurts – 2 WR Jalen Reagor – 18 S K’Von Wallace – 42 LB Davion Taylor – 52 LB Shaun Bradley – 54 DE Casey Toohill – 56 OL Jack Driscoll – 63 OT Prince Tega Wanogho – 72 WR Quez Watkins – 80 WR John Hightower – 82

Analyzing the Rookies Jersey Number Selections

Reagor had announced his jersey number two weeks ago on social media. He wore No. 1 in college but receivers can’t don single digits in the NFL. Instead, the first-round pick has selected No 18, a possible ode to former Eagles speedster Jeremy Maclin. It’s a good thing he didn’t take Nelson Agholor’s old No. 13. No more comparisons needed.

Hurts broke the internet on Wednesday night when he posted a glitzy graphic about his No. 2 jersey. The rookie quarterback wore No. 1 last season at Oklahoma but Eagles punter Cameron Johnston has that number in Philly. The last Eagles signal-caller to wear the No. 2 in a game? Matt Barkley. Yikes.

It’s a blessing in disguise that the Eagles retired Brian Dawkins’ No. 20. Wallace didn’t need any added pressure on him since the comparisons to Dawkins are flowing in like fine wine. The fourth-rounder will wear No. 42 in Philly, the same number of arguably the greatest safety of all-time, Ronnie Lott. Andrew Sendejo wore No. 42 last year for the Eagles.

We’re Stronger Together @Eagles Family. I promise I’m working like this all I got. pic.twitter.com/WU1afbJmjz — #KMasterLock™$$ (@KVonWallace) May 5, 2020

Taylor looks to start a new trend with No. 54, a number that hasn’t seen much recent success in Philly. Linebacker Zach Brown wore it last year and was infamously cut after running his mouth. Maybe the best player to wear No. 54 in the last decade was special-teams ace Najee Goode.

Bradley, the local kid from Temple, is no dummy. He took Jeremiah Trotter’s old No. 52. Considering the struggles that young linebackers have experienced in midnight green, it might be a lofty goal. Bradley seems like a confident kid, though. That fun nugget about his trash-talking technique was pure gold.

Seventh-round picks are a crapshoot in the NFL. They either get cut after training camp or look to carve out a niche on special teams. One recent exception was Jalen Mills who turned into a starting cornerback and safety. Toohill is hoping for a similar career arc and he’s hoping for good juju after selecting Chris Long’s old No. 56.

Welcome to philly brother!! https://t.co/dgMFxpUmku — Zach Ertz (@ZERTZ_86) April 25, 2020

Driscoll takes No. 63, the same number as one of the greatest Eagles pass-rushers that no one has ever heard of. Norm “Wild Man” Willey played in the 1950s and retired at the age of 30. They didn’t record sacks in those days but Willey was considered a menace. Unfortunately, Driscoll is an interior offensive lineman that the team may convert to center.

Wanogho chose to sport No. 72. (Editor’s note: Is it just us or does his regal last name remind you of Shawshank Redemption?) Either way, No. 72 was last worn by Halapoulivaati Vaitai and more famously by Eagles’ all-time left tackle Tra Thomas.

Watkins, a draft-day steal and burner from Southern Miss, selected No. 80 and the number has lackluster appeal. Some former Eagles to wear it include Kevin Curtis and Jordan Matthews.

Been tellin everyone @Mronesx_ was the Eagles best pick in this draft. Turn up this year! pic.twitter.com/6d41f7gbRM — 🐙 (@CPtime24) April 27, 2020

Lastly, there is the most interesting man on social media: Hightower from Boise State. He’s going with No. 82 since Deontay Burnett currently has his old college number (16). He has some big shoes to fill since No. 82 was showcased by one of the greatest receivers in franchise history: Mike Quick. Good luck.

