Eagles’ Jalen Reagor Addresses Nelson Agholor Comparisons

The reasons for underrating Jalen Reagor stems from his issues with drops in college. Let’s try and dispel all that nonsense right now.

The Eagles’ first-round pick (21st overall) recently conducted a highly-entertaining interview on The Lefkoe Show where he touched on a range of topics from proving his doubters wrong to playing with Carson Wentz. The conversation took an interesting turn when the name Nelson Agholor came up.

There has been a sudden jump in the opinion that Reagor could be the next Agholor due to some perceived issues with his hands. He ranked 30th in drop rate at TCU, per Sports Info Solutions, and finished with just 43 receptions for 611 yards.

The Agholor comparison has been gaining steam since both players were drafted in the middle of the first round and share similar physical traits. But, don’t be fooled. He’s not Agholor.

“People are like you are going to be a bust just like Nelson Agholor,” Reagor told Lefkoe, a diehard Eagles fan. “I look at it like this, you don’t understand how much work got put in, and maybe he (Agholor) did have some ups and downs, but this is a young man’s dream. I’m not really worried about what someone has to say, especially if you’ve never done it.”

From 2017 to 2019, Jalen Reagor scored atleast 1 receiving TD in 20 games, good for 5th most in college football during that span. His QBs were Max Duggan, Alen Delton, Shawn Robinson, Michael Collins, and Kenny Hill…….. 🤦‍♂️#Eagles @jalenreagor pic.twitter.com/VTiuy3xFr0 — Thomas R. Petersen 🦅 (@thomasrp93) May 1, 2020

Reagor has been playing with a chip on his shoulder since high school, so he’s not going to stop now.

“Like Steve Smith said, you can say I’m not big enough,” Reagor said, referring to former NFL receiver Steve Smith. “I’m not fast enough. I’m not who you wanted. But, at the end of the day, I’m the one wearing this jersey.”

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

‘Surreal Feeling’ Playing with Carson Wentz

Reagor was the victim of poor quarterback play in college, including working with a true freshman and three different quarterbacks last season at TCU. He won’t have that issue in the NFL as he teams up with one of the best signal-callers in football.

“It’s just a surreal feeling,” Reagor told reporters on draft night. “Like, I watched Carson Wentz. I watched him play. I’m like, ‘Wow, this dude is amazing,’ and now he’s my quarterback.”

Only 59.8% of Jalen Reagor's targets were "catchable passes". That ranked 426th/436th in the FBS in 2019. 83.4% of Carson Wentz's passes were "catchable passes" in 2019. Reagor is going from one of the most inaccurate QBs, to one of the most accurate. Pray for your DBs. — Aaron Palacios (@Anpalacios5) April 30, 2020

The 21-year-old speedster is excited to get to work not just with Wentz but with his new teammates in the receivers room. Reagor said he has already talked to Zach Ertz, DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery. He lives down the street from Marquise Goodwin and plans to travel to Houston in a few weeks to throw the football around with Eagles rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts.

“It’s crazy to think about how many weapons we have [in Philly],” Reagor said. “It’s really crazy but the best is yet to come.”

Reagor Answers All the Important Questions

In a bit of a rapid-fire “public relations” campaign thrown at him by Adam Lefkoe, Reagor answered all the important questions. Well, he addressed the topics which concern Eagles fans.

Like, has he seen any of the “Rocky” movies?

“Yes, all of them.” He called Rocky the “GOAT.”

And, could he (theoretically) catch babies if they were thrown at him from a burning building?

“Absolutely.” (Yes, Reagor has seen the hilarious Agholor meme).

On my birthday, I’d like to give my fellow #Eagles fans a gift 🦅 Here is 103 seconds of @jalenreagor being the best Philly draft pick ever: pic.twitter.com/x1zLMtrlu4 — Adam Lefkoe (@AdamLefkoe) May 8, 2020

The last question had to do with the discrepancy between his 40-time at the NFL Scouting Combine (4.47) versus the one at his unofficial pro day (4.22). Is that a product of play speed versus track speed? Not exactly.

“I’m a football player. This ain’t a game to me. This is my livelihood,” Reagor told Lefkoe. “Anyone of you all that thinks you could possibly be me or do what I do … nah. This is not something that is on me, it’s in me.”

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Browns Top Pick Jedrick Wills Reveals New Jersey Number