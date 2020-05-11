Eagles Targeting Bruising 1,000-Yard Rusher: Report

The Eagles have been linked to several high-profile, big-bodied rushers. The latest name is arguably the team’s best fit.

According to NFL Insider Adam Caplan, the Eagles are targeting free agent Carlos Hyde as a possible roster addition. The 29-year-old is coming off a monster year in Houston where he racked up a career-high 1,070 yards for the Texans. The bulky back has 32 touchdowns in seven NFL seasons.

“They want to sign a veteran running back,” Caplan said on the Inside The Birds podcast, via Bleeding Green Nation. “The guy that I know they have some interest in, and we’ll see if it happens, is a guy that’s really, really talented. The Eagles, I’m told, have interest in him. I’m told Hyde is a guy they’re targeting.”

The Eagles seem prepared to let Miles Sanders be the lead back in 2020 but the organization has long valued a running-back-by-committee approach. Head coach Doug Pederson leaned on three guys — LeGarrette Blount, Jay Ajayi, Corey Clement — during the team’s Super Bowl run. They brought in Jordan Howard last year to provide a thunder-and-lightning situation, similar to the old school tandem of Ricky Watters and Charlie Garner. But Howard couldn’t stay healthy and now he’s gone.

The idea of pairing Hyde with Sanders has to be intriguing, especially if the former Texan wants to win a championship. He’ll turn 30 on Sept. 20 and has a knack for picking up big yards in tough situations as evidenced by his six touchdowns and 4.4 yards per carry in 2019. It would be a solid pickup for Philly.

False Report: Eagles Signing Jadeveon Clowney

There have now been two reports out there connecting the Eagles and Jadeveon Clowney. The latest one claims that Philadelphia offered Clowney a contract. Don’t buy into the hype.

While it’s true Clowney is a free agent — and the Eagles could use another edge rusher — he would bring unnecessary baggage to the Eagles’ locker room. Remember, this is the guy who concussed Carson Wentz in the playoffs. However, the rumors continue to swirl around Clowney.

First, it was Houston TV reporter Mark Berman indicating there was mutual interest between Clowney and the Eagles. Now Miami radio host Dan Sileo has reported that the Eagles “put a deal in front of Clowney.” Again, this is an unfounded rumor from a very unreliable source.

Sileo threw out an insane trade scenario last October where he reported that the Browns were trading Odell Beckham Jr. to the Eagles. The rumor was immediately shot down by both the Eagles’ organization and all other credible news outlets. Sileo has earned a reputation for posting false rumors as fact on his Twitter account. His “sources” never seem to have any merit.

For the record, Wentz told reporters last week that he would be fine with the Eagles signing Clowney. He doesn’t hold any grudges over the controversial hit.

“Listen, at the end of the day, I’ll trust Howie (Roseman) with that,” Wentz said. “That play happened, it is what it is. That’s football. It was an unfortunate way to end the season for me personally, but I have respect for Jadeveon, he’s a heck of a player.”

