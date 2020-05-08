Carson Wentz Reveals True Feelings on Jadeveon Clowney

Carson Wentz is always the bigger man. When it came to addressing a controversial cheap shot, he chalked it up to competitive football.

Wentz left last year’s wild-card playoff game after a questionable hit from Jadeveon Clowney left him concussed. Earlier this week, he went into detail about the symptoms he felt on the sideline and admitted brain injuries are “scary stuff.” However, he left out how his feeling towards the man that delivered the blow.

The former Seahawks defensive end is currently a free agent and speculation has mounted that the Eagles might be interested in signing him. If Wentz harbors any ill-will, he’s not broadcasting it. In fact, Wentz sounded on board with welcoming into the nest if GM Howie Roseman made the move.

“Listen, at the end of the day, I’ll trust Howie with that,” Wentz told NBC10’s John Clark. “That play happened, it is what it is. That’s football. It was an unfortunate way to end the season for me personally, but I have respect for Jadeveon. He’s a heck of a player.”

Remember, Clowney wasn’t flagged for a penalty on the play. Nothing for unnecessary roughness. Nothing for helmet-to-helmet contact. And Wentz didn’t seem to have a problem with it.

Here's the NFL Films close up shot of the Jadeveon Clowney on #Eagles Carson Wentz hit. pic.twitter.com/gPQvdqrmZz — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 11, 2020

“I don’t think he had any ill will with that hit,” Wentz said, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “That’s part of football. But he’s a heck of a player, so I trust Howie to make the right decisions to make our team the best we can be.”

Eagles QB Taking Brain Injuries Very Seriously

Whether the Eagles sign Clowney or not has nothing to do with the way Wentz feels about brain injuries.

He removed himself from the Seattle playoff game the minute he started displaying possible concussion symptoms, a move applauded by the NFL’s chief medical officer at the time. He called Wentz “heroic” for immediately reporting it.

“Having a concussion and playing through it is not about toughness,” Dr. Allen Sills told The Associated Press. “That’s demonstrating a lack of understanding of the severity of the injury. So I applaud Carson Wentz for understanding how serious this injury is and for getting appropriate care that he needs.”

NFL's chief medical officer calls Carson Wentz "heroic" for reporting concussionhttps://t.co/jWMzVDBjby pic.twitter.com/nUsxlH4ldY — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) January 10, 2020

Earlier this week, Wentz took part in a video conference call and informed reporters that he indeed suffered a concussion in January. The injury scared him because “you only get one of these brains.”

“I can confirm I had a concussion, and I was dealing with symptoms,” Wentz said. “It’s scary stuff because it kind of changes a lot of things in your brain, and you only get one of these brains, so you got to protect it.”

