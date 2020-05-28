Falcons Fans React to Hayden Hurst Coming to ATL Hype Video

With Austin Hooper chasing money in Cleveland, the Atlanta Falcons have a new tight end in town. Former Baltimore Ravens TE, Hayden Hurst is coming to the ‘A.’

The Falcons’ social media team made a hype video of Hurst and if fans weren’t excited before, then they will be now.

Fans Respond to the Hype

The video of some quick highlights and Hurst working out in quarantine obtained some great feedback.

Man was a STUD at south Carolina! I can’t wait to see what he can do as the TE1 In Atlanta — THE Football Fan (@ChrisHyatt13) May 26, 2020

One fan even pleaded that he was a better fit than Hooper.

Better than Hooper — Dr. Mech 😷 (@Patriots2450) May 26, 2020

He will be a beast. So many Ravens fans will miss him. I will still wear his jersey and I will definitely have him on my fantasy football team. Good luck. You will be awesome. Atlanta stadium is incredible. — KK (@Ketelseniamsam) May 26, 2020

Looks like Ravens fans will miss him too! And don’t worry Robert, he’s in good hands now.

Y’all better take care of him lmao #RavensFlock still loves ya @haydenrhurst wish you all the success in Atlanta — Robert Estes (@R0bert2600) May 26, 2020

Falcons Trade For Hurst

Hurst had intentions of making it further in the MLB, but a change of direction led him to be selected in the 2018 NFL draft in the first round.

Originally a walk-on at South Carolina University, Hurst ended up receiving a scholarship and set the school single-season record for receptions by a tight end with 48.

Transitioning into the NFL in his two seasons with the Ravens, Hurst has caught 43 passes for 512 yards and three touchdowns.

Hurst earned a 72.4 grade from Pro Football Focus last season which landed him at No. 14 among all NFL tight ends.

In early free agency, the Falcons traded one of their second-round picks (No. 55 overall) and their fifth-round pick (No. 157 overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft and received Hurst and the Ravens’ fourth-round pick (No. 134 overall) in this year’s draft in return.

Hurst is joining a tight-end friendly offense with Dirk Koetter and will have plenty of chances to make some plays and hopefully interceptions.

Joining a ‘Pick Your Poison Offense’

Stepping into an offense that’s already stacked could be intimidating or exciting. Either way, you will need to be reliable and pull your weight on the field. Hurst told Falcons’ reporter Kelsey Conway what it’s going to be like playing alongside Todd Gurley, Matt Ryan, Julio Jones, and Calvin Ridley.

“I guess it’s just picking your poison, Hurst said. You can’t double up. You’re gonna have to man people up. You’re gonna have to guard us. And it’s like I said, pick your poison. You have Todd in the backfield, you have Julio and Calvin on the outside, and then me doing my thing in the middle of the field. I’m really excited to get up there and start playing because I just think great things are going to come out of it.”

