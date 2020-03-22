What Can Falcons Expect From TE Hayden Hurst? [WATCH]

The Falcons added former Baltimore Ravens tight end, Hayden Hurst to the roster this week. In return, the Rams will receive a 2020 second-round pick as well as a fifth-round pick.

The Falcons were in need of a talented tight end after they lost their star, Austin Hooper to the Browns in free agency on Monday.

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter, Kelsey Conway gave Hurst a welcome interview.

What can we expect @haydenrhurst to bring to Atlanta? How is he training from his home? We caught up with our new tight end. pic.twitter.com/IaekMzRvDK — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) March 22, 2020

‘The Man For the Job’

When Hurst found out he was coming to Atlanta, he was super excited since it’s not too far from his hometown of Jacksonville, Florida and his sister lives in Atlanta. Family clearly comes first for Hurst, gotta love it!

Conway asked Hurst, What it was like when you found out you were going to be an Atlanta Falcon?

“Awh man theirs so many emotions you know. My sister actually works in Atlanta and it’s only five hours from Jacksonville which I’m born and raised here. It’s a great opportunity for me and my family.”

He also mentioned the Falcons having 10 former first-rounders on offense and replacing Hooper.

“Obviously the Falcons offense. I think I read something earlier, now we have like 10 former first-round picks on the offense, so just to be a part of that group is pretty special. Hopefully, I can come in and contribute right away and fill a big role left by Hoop. But I think I’m the man for the job.”

Joining A Loaded Offense

Stepping into an offense that’s already stacked could be intimidating or exciting. Either way, you will need to be reliable and pull your weight on the field.

When you think of the fact that you’re going to be playing in an offense with Matt Ryan, Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, and now, Todd Gurley, what comes to mind?

“I guess it’s just picking your poison. You can’t double up. You’re gonna have to man people up. You’re gonna have to guard us. And it’s like I said, pick your poison. You have Todd in the backfield, you have Julio and Calvin on the outside, and then me doing my thing in the middle of the field. I’m really excited to get up there and start playing because I just think great things are going to come out of it.”

What Kind of Player is Hurst?

For those who have no idea what Hurst can bring to the table, Conway was sure to get clarity and Hurst had a lot to say.

For those who haven’t seen much of your tape, what kind of player are the Falcons getting?

“For me, I’ve always kind of prided myself on being a well-rounded tight end. Coming out of the SEC I was able to do the run game and the physicality stuff. But you know being 6’5, 265 lbs, and being able to run the way that I do puts a lot of stress on linebackers a lot of stress on safeties. I think I’m able to stretch the field vertically really well. I was able to show that a little bit in Baltimore here and there. It’s just, I’m’ just so excited about the opportunity because I think it’s going to be awesome for my skillset. And again I just want to contribute as much as I can to the Falcons.”

Hooper who? Welcome to Atlanta, Hurst.

