Hana Kimura Dead: Japanese Professional Wrestler Dies at 22

Japanese professional wrestler Hana Kimura died on May 23 at the age of 22. Kimura wrestled for the promotion Stardom, who confirmed her death on their website and social media. The Tokyo-based company, also known by its full name World Wonder Ring Stardom, issued the following statement on their Twitter in Japanese:

Stardom fans, we are very sorry to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away. Please be respectful and allow some time for things to process, and keep your thoughts and prayers with her family and friends. We appreciate your support during this difficult time.

Her cause of death has not been revealed. Earlier in the day, Kimura shared self-harm photos of herself and spoke of her severe depression. Wrestling News reported that an episode of Netflix’s “Terrace House” had just aired in Japan, and it painted Kimura as a villain. The outlet indicated that Kimura was the victim of online bullying by fans of the show. This has not been independently confirmed by Heavy.

Many Fans Were Concerned for Kimura Earlier in the Day After She Posted on Social Media

Kimura posted some photos and self-harm photos on social media earlier in the day, according to Mandatory. The outlet also reported that she posted some messages indicating that she was struggling: “Nearly 100 frank opinions every day. I couldn’t deny that I was hurt. I’m dead. Thank you for giving me a mother. It was a life I wanted to be loved. Thank you to everyone who supported me. I love it. I’m weak, I’m sorry. I don’t want to be a human anymore. It was a life I wanted to be loved. Thank you everyone, I love you. Bye.”

After she posted that tweet, many fans took to Twitter to voice their support for the wrestler. One account wrote: “[Hana Kimura] You are strong. You are loved. You are supported and admired around the world. I will always believe in Hana Kimura! #WeLoveHanaKimura.” Another added that after reading the concerning message, “I got in touch with people to get them to find out if she’s OK. What I got back was that she is OK as one can be. STARDOM and other friends are en route to her.”

Those tweets have since been removed from the account and her last tweet shows her cuddling with her cat.

Kimura Was a Successful Wrestler Whose Mother Was Also a Well-Known Japanese Wrestler

Kimura was born on September 3, 1997, in Yokohama, Japan, and trained with Wrestle-1 at their professional wrestling university. Her mother, Kyoko Kimura, is also a professional wrestler and mixed martial artist who had a 14-year career before retiring in 2017.

Kimura made her debut on March 30, 2016, with Wrestle-1. She wrestled many times that year, including against her mother. She won her first title on September 18, 2016, the JWP Junior Championship. She eventually left Wrestle-1 to move to Stardom on March 25, 2019, where she became the leader of a faction called Tokyo Cyber Squad. She won the Artist of Stardom Championship twice and the Goddess of Stardom Championship once.

In addition to her professional wrestling career, Kimura appeared on the Netflix reality show “Terrace House: Tokyo.”

People Took to Social Media to Post Tributes to Kimura & Share Their Sadness at the Young Wrestler’s Death

After Stardom confirmed Kimura’s death, Twitter was flooded with tribute posts and people expressing their sadness at her passing.

The death of Hana Kimura is an absolute tragedy. I hope this serves as a reminder that interactions on social media can have a serious effect on the mental health of anyone, no matter who they are. Be kind. RIP. — Adam Pacitti (@adampacitti) May 23, 2020

Hana Kimura just passed away. There are no other details at the moment but this is a death that can be blamed on the cruelty of social media and it's a subject that really needs addressing. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) May 23, 2020

I dont even have the words to express how I feel. Heaven gained an angel today. Thank you Hana Kimura for giving me some light in my life. #ThankYouHana pic.twitter.com/h6nqR1LVry — Sonny (@HeelJobber17) May 23, 2020

22 is too young. My heart goes out to her family. Hana Kimura Has Passed Away https://t.co/7h0VKOcRX6 — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) May 23, 2020

I just heard this news and I’m truly saddened by it. Heartbreaking. Prayers for #HanaKimura and her family. ❤️ https://t.co/gM7gSv9rFB — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) May 23, 2020

