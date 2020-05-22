UFC Hall of Famer to Mike Tyson: ‘Legend vs. Legend on PPV’

Mike Tyson is a hot topic in the combat sports world as the boxing icon has been hyping up a potential return to the ring. “Iron Mike” has been sharing videos on social media of himself hitting mitts with terrifying conviction.

Tyson is interested in a charity boxing match against fellow boxing great and former rival Evander Holyfield, who has also been training for a potential comeback. It would be a trilogy fight many fans would never have expected to come to fruition. In an interview with TMZ, 53-year-old Tyson said, “That would be awesome for charity. Can you imagine me and him going in the ring together?”

Tyson said that a charity boxing match with Holyfield, 57, could raise a lot of money. Iron Mike told TMZ, “Hey, listen, there are a lot of people out there that need help and something like that could help a lot of people, that’s in need for help.”

UFC Hall of Famer & Former Champion Tito Ortiz Is Looking for a Fight Against Iron Mike

If a certain UFC Hall of Famer got his way, Iron Mike would be competing against him on pay-per-view. Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Tito “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” Ortiz recently took to social media to call out Tyson. In the caption of an Instagram post, Ortiz wrote, “@MikeTyson — Legend Vs Legend on PPV! When are we doing it?”

It’s Unclear if Ortiz Wants to Box Tyson or Fight Him in a Mixed Martial Arts Match

It’s unclear at this time how serious Ortiz is about a potential matchup with Iron Mike, and if he would want to have the contest in a boxing ring. The 45-year-old Ortiz has a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) record of 21-12, and he is currently on a three-fight winning streak dating back to January 2017.

The Huntington Beach Bad Boy last stepped into the cage on December 7, 2019 for Combate Americas 51: Ortiz vs. Alberto. He took on Alberto El Patrón and defeated him by first-round submission.

In terms of a bout with Tyson, the UFC Hall of Famer has not had a professional boxing match, and it’s unlikely that Iron Mike would be coming out of retirement to compete in an MMA bout.

