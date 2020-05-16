Jarrett Stidham Shouldn’t Be ‘Babied’ in 2020, Says Patriots Insider

Jarrett Stidham should be the starter from Day 1 with the New England Patriots in 2020, per The Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian. In fact, Guregian pulled no punches in pointing to Stidham over newly signed veteran Brian Hoyer. There are some who believe there is value in bringing Stidham along slowly and not throwing him to the wolves that could be prowling during what might turn out to be a tough season. Don’t count Guregian in that number.

To close out her take on the Stidham-vs-Hoyer debate, Guregian wrote:

If the decision is to ease Stidham into it, protect him from the slings and arrows, how is that going to be any better for his confidence? How does that inspire the team’s belief in him or his belief in himself? Maybe having him come on in relief at some point to save the day has its appeal to some, but if he’s the man, treat him like the man. Being babied is for losers.

The Challenge Awaiting Stidham

Months ago, Hall-of-Famer Kurt Warner forecasted the storm ahead of the man charged with replacing Tom Brady as the Patriots’ new starting quarterback.

“I mean, I don’t care if I went there in the heart of my career,” Warner said back in March. “What they did, what they’ve done, being in the championship game and Super Bowl, nobody can live up to that. Even if you’re really good, you’re not going to live up to that.”

There will be some impatient fans who prove to have been more Brady followers than Patriots fans, but the hardcore group–some of which have bled the teams’ colors even before the future Hall-of-Famer joined the team–will remain loyal, even if they voice their displeasure.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Will Brian Hoyer Cooperate with the Program?

Originally, it appeared Hoyer signed with the Patriots with the understanding he’d be backing Stidham up, and being something of a mentor for the second-year QB. However, closer to his signing, there was a report that suggests Hoyer took less money to sign with the Patriots because he believes he has a chance to earn the starting spot.

Will Hoyer get a fair shot at the starting job? Well, that depends on how you define the word “fair.” Hoyer will likely have to play so far out of his mind, and Stidham would need to fall so flatly, that the team had no other choice but to start him. The fact is, if Stidham, who is heading into his second year, can’t beat out a 34-year-old veteran with 38 starts in 11 NFL seasons, there is something wrong with considering him the team’s current and future franchise QB.

Also Read: