Patriots Unveil List of 2020 UDFA, Minus 1 Previously Reported Name

On Tuesday, the New England Patriots officially released their list of 15 undrafted free agents signed after the 2020 NFL Draft.

While some of the most celebrated names like Louisiana Tech’s J’Mar Smith (highlights), Michigan State’s Brian Lewerke (highlights), Miami, FL’s Jeff Thomas (highlights), and Arizona’s J.J. Taylor (highlights) were confirmed, there was one noticeable omission.

The Official List of New England Patriots’ Undrafted Free Agents in 2020

QB – J’Mar Smith – Louisiana Tech

QB – Brian Lewerke – Michigan State

RB – J.J. Taylor – Arizona

WR – Jeff Thomas – Miami

WR – Will Hastings – Auburn

WR – Sean Riley – Syracuse

WR – Isaiah Zuber – Mississippi State

TE – Rashod Berry – Ohio State

TE – Jake Burt – Boston College

DB – Myles Bryant – Washington

DE – Nick Coe – Auburn

DT – Bill Murray – William & Mary

DT – Courtney Wallace – Louisiana Tech

LB – De’Jon Harris – Arkansas

LB – Kyahva Tezino – San Diego State

Where is Miami’s Trevon Hill?

When the original, but unfinalized lists of the Patriots’ UDFAs were released, Hill was included. That was a little premature.

As Belichick mentioned during his post-draft press conference when asked about confirming the agreement with Smith, things can change and that explained his hesitance to speak in detail about the Louisiana Tech star.

Clearly, the Hill situation is one of those examples when what was originally in place has somehow been altered, and as of now, he won’t be a part of the Patriots’ organization.

Hill began his collegiate career with Virginia Tech, so he should know new Patriots TE Dalton Keene well from his days with the Hokies, and Thomas from his time spent with the Hurricanes.

Hill didn’t impress at the NFL Combine but was given some consideration because of his ability to effectively rush the passer at VT and Miami. CLNS’ Evan Lazar posted some footage of Hill’s best work at VT early on Tuesday in anticipation of his signing being confirmed.

Miami EDGE Trevon Hill is another UDFA signing that has a chance to make the #Patriots roster. Undersized at 6-3, 248 for DE but could stick as a standup OLB. Fluid rusher. Hits the left tackle with a punch-dip. Speed-to-power punch, pull the LT towards you, dip underneath. pic.twitter.com/QI9290zs2o — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) May 5, 2020

Works the T/E stunt here starting over the right tackle. Can see the hip fluidity (lateral mobility) and closing speed. Like how he stays patient to let the penetrator do his job and then wraps around to get the QB. pic.twitter.com/XyoFtQbNqb — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) May 5, 2020

Hill also looks comfortable as the "read" defender on read-option plays & dropping into coverage. Has the athleticism to play in space. Couple of examples with him over the left tackle reading and reacting successfully. Some nice closing burst to squeeze the RB into the sideline. pic.twitter.com/3hs4rDYe08 — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) May 5, 2020

Hill likely would have been a stand-up outside linebacker in the Patriots’ system, but that future with the team is obviously in doubt. We’ll wait to see if this is a delay in the announcement or an indication that plans have changed entirely.

In any case, the Patriots have a promising group of UDFA set to compliment this list of 10 drafted rookies:

Round 2, pick 37: Kyle Dugger, S, Lenoir-Rhyne

Kyle Dugger, S, Lenoir-Rhyne Round 2, pick 60: Josh Uche, OLB, Michigan

Josh Uche, OLB, Michigan Round 3, pick 87: Anfernee Jennings, OLB, Alabama

Anfernee Jennings, OLB, Alabama Round 3, pick 91: Devin Asiasi, TE, UCLA

Devin Asiasi, TE, UCLA Round 3, pick 101: Dalton Keene, TE, Virginia Tech

Dalton Keene, TE, Virginia Tech Round 5, pick 159 (from Raiders): Justin Rohrwasser, PK, Marshall

Justin Rohrwasser, PK, Marshall Round 6, pick 182 (from Colts through Lions): Michael Onwenu, G, Michigan

Michael Onwenu, G, Michigan Round 6, pick 195 (from Broncos): Justin Herron, OT, Wake Forest

Justin Herron, OT, Wake Forest Round 6, pick 204 (from Texans): Cassh Maluia, LB, Wyoming

Cassh Maluia, LB, Wyoming Round 7, pick 230: Dustin Woodard, C, Memphis

Between the 25 new faces, how many will actually make an impact in 2020 or beyond? Time will tell.

