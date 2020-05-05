Patriots Unveil List of 2020 UDFA, Minus 1 Previously Reported Name

On Tuesday, the New England Patriots officially released their list of 15 undrafted free agents signed after the 2020 NFL Draft.
While some of the most celebrated names like Louisiana Tech’s J’Mar Smith (highlights), Michigan State’s Brian Lewerke (highlights), Miami, FL’s Jeff Thomas (highlights), and Arizona’s J.J. Taylor (highlights) were confirmed, there was one noticeable omission.
The Official List of New England Patriots’ Undrafted Free Agents in 2020
- QB – J’Mar Smith – Louisiana Tech
- QB – Brian Lewerke – Michigan State
- RB – J.J. Taylor – Arizona
- WR – Jeff Thomas – Miami
- WR – Will Hastings – Auburn
- WR – Sean Riley – Syracuse
- WR – Isaiah Zuber – Mississippi State
- TE – Rashod Berry – Ohio State
- TE – Jake Burt – Boston College
- DB – Myles Bryant – Washington
- DE – Nick Coe – Auburn
- DT – Bill Murray – William & Mary
- DT – Courtney Wallace – Louisiana Tech
- LB – De’Jon Harris – Arkansas
- LB – Kyahva Tezino – San Diego State
Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!
Where is Miami’s Trevon Hill?
When the original, but unfinalized lists of the Patriots’ UDFAs were released, Hill was included. That was a little premature.
As Belichick mentioned during his post-draft press conference when asked about confirming the agreement with Smith, things can change and that explained his hesitance to speak in detail about the Louisiana Tech star.
Clearly, the Hill situation is one of those examples when what was originally in place has somehow been altered, and as of now, he won’t be a part of the Patriots’ organization.
Hill began his collegiate career with Virginia Tech, so he should know new Patriots TE Dalton Keene well from his days with the Hokies, and Thomas from his time spent with the Hurricanes.
Hill didn’t impress at the NFL Combine but was given some consideration because of his ability to effectively rush the passer at VT and Miami. CLNS’ Evan Lazar posted some footage of Hill’s best work at VT early on Tuesday in anticipation of his signing being confirmed.
Hill likely would have been a stand-up outside linebacker in the Patriots’ system, but that future with the team is obviously in doubt. We’ll wait to see if this is a delay in the announcement or an indication that plans have changed entirely.
In any case, the Patriots have a promising group of UDFA set to compliment this list of 10 drafted rookies:
- Round 2, pick 37: Kyle Dugger, S, Lenoir-Rhyne
- Round 2, pick 60: Josh Uche, OLB, Michigan
- Round 3, pick 87: Anfernee Jennings, OLB, Alabama
- Round 3, pick 91: Devin Asiasi, TE, UCLA
- Round 3, pick 101: Dalton Keene, TE, Virginia Tech
- Round 5, pick 159 (from Raiders): Justin Rohrwasser, PK, Marshall
- Round 6, pick 182 (from Colts through Lions): Michael Onwenu, G, Michigan
- Round 6, pick 195 (from Broncos): Justin Herron, OT, Wake Forest
- Round 6, pick 204 (from Texans): Cassh Maluia, LB, Wyoming
- Round 7, pick 230: Dustin Woodard, C, Memphis
Between the 25 new faces, how many will actually make an impact in 2020 or beyond? Time will tell.
Also Read:
- Bill Belichick Reveals Why Patriots Didn’t Draft a WR
- Patriots’ 270-Pound Rookie TE Hurdles Tackler [WATCH]
- Patriots New TE’s Highlight Reel [WATCH] Similar to 3-Time Pro-Bowler
- Patriots Possibly Tanking in 2020 For Elite 2021 QB Prospect, Per Expert
- Patriots’ Blazing Fast, But Troubled Undrafted Free-Agent WR [HIGHLIGHTS]