Johnny Manziel Roasts Himself Over Failed Browns Career

The fall from grace was quick and chaotic for former Cleveland Browns first-round pick Johnny Manziel — much like a recent cliff jump attempt from the one-time Heisman winner.

Video of the former NFL QB trying to do a backflip off a cliff in Arizona went viral this week, and Manziel himself wasn’t shy about delivering a self-roast (although many in the comments beat him too it).

“Went about as well as my time in the league,” Manziel wrote on Twitter.

Johnny Manziel Anything but ‘Johnny Football’

You’re more likely to find Manziel on a golf course than the gridiron these days. Manziel was a first-round pick of the Browns in 2014, but quickly flamed out. He started just eight games for Cleveland in two seasons, going 2-6 in those starts.

His name has sporadically popped up in the football world since, from the CFL to the AAF. He most recently played for the Memphis Express in the now defunct AAF, appearing in two games.

His stint in the CFL ended with the Montreal Alouettes cutting ties after seven games. He threw for 1,290 yards and five touchdowns with seven interceptions.

“We are disappointed by this turn of events,” Alouettes general manager Kavis Reed said in a statement released by the team. “Johnny was provided a great deal of support by our organization, in collaboration with the CFL, but he has been unable to abide by the terms of his agreement. We worked with the league and presented alternatives to Johnny, who was unwilling to proceed.”

While Manziel tried multiple times to spark his career, he recently tweeted he’s at peace with never playing again.

“If I never pick up a ball again it’s all love. I was the most lit, most relatable college football player to ever do it. Did things my way and made it way further than I ever could of imagined. The game gave me life and I’ll forever be grateful,” he wrote.

Johnny Manziel Got Into War of Words With XFL

The XFL suspended operations in April after complications due to coronavirus and Manziel was among the happiest to see it go. He has made it fairly obvious that he took issue with some comments that XFL commissioner Oliver Luck made about the prospect of adding the former Heisman winner to a roster.

“I would argue that the players we have are better than those guys, to be honest,” Luck said in a interview with The Tampa Bay Times, also referring to running back Trent Richardson, another former first-round pick of the Browns. “Johnny has his own history, and we have coaches from the CFL who have seen him close up. … I think the guys we have on our teams are the best 560 that aren’t playing in the National Football League.”

During the XFL season, Manziel went on a mini-Twitter tirade taking a shot at the league while also petitioning for a spot.

“Oliver Luck. If ya wanna boost your ratings to another level just send me the contract tomorrow and we’re in there. Like I said YEARS ago… XFL2020 give the people what they want.”

