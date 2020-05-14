Jon Jones & Other Fighters React to Glover Teixeira Dominating Anthony Smith

Glover Teixeira and Anthony Smith

Getty Glover Teixeira fights Anthony Smith in their Light Heavyweight bout during UFC Fight Night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 13, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Glover Teixeira scored an impressive victory over No. 4 light heavyweight Anthony “Lionheart” Smith on Wednesday during UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Teixeira. The Brazilian Teixeira dominated the last three rounds of the fight, punishing Lionheart with vicious strikes en route to a fifth-round TKO win.

The 40-year-old Teixeira, who is currently ranked No. 8 in the light heavyweight division, has rattled off four victories in a row. Since his defeat to Corey Anderson in July 2018, Teixeira has defeated Karl Robertson, Ion Cutelaba, Nikita Krylov and Anthony Smith. Once the rankings update to reflect his latest victory, Teixeira will ascend the ladder and he will be looking for a big fight for his next outing.

Fellow fighters were impressed with the Brazilian’s win as well, and they took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

Fighters Reacted to Glover Teixeira’s Win Over Anthony Smith

Daniel Cormier, former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champ and a current UFC color commentator, tweeted:

Top women’s featherweight Megan Anderson tweeted:

She said, “Anthony Smith has the heart of a lion. A true go out in his shield warrior. So grateful I get to call him a friend/brother.”

Top heavyweight Francis Ngannou said:

He wrote, “Anthony Smith deserves his nickname (Lionheart). Incredible performance for Teixeira (a 40 years old man).”

Retired welterweight fighter Ben Askren tweeted:

He said, “Wow that was really one sided! Did not see that coming, way to go Glover.”

Former welterweight champ Tyron Woodley tweeted:

He said, “[Glover Teixeira] looked great!”

Jon Jones Reacted to Teixeira Dominating Smith on Wednesday

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones was watching closely on Wednesday night as two of his former opponents met in the center of the Octagon. Jones defended his light heavyweight title against both men — he defeated Teixeira at UFC 172 and Smith at UFC 235, both by unanimous decision.

Although things have remained fairly respectful between Teixeira and Jones, the UFC champ and Smith have had bad blood since the build-up to their fight in March 2019. In the past, both men have taken to social media to verbally jab the other. During the fight on Wednesday, Jones tweeted:

He wrote, “Anthony Smith talking about outlasting me to become a world champion.”

He wrote, “Man Uncle Glover ain’t playing tonight.”

Jones wrote, “Was starting to wonder if Anthony was going to last until the championship rounds. Glad he answered the bell.”

About Smith, Jones wrote, “It seems like almost everyone who trash talk me during their fight week ends up losing. These boys thinking about being the champ instead of focusing on what it takes to get there.”

In a response to Jones “talking mad s**t,” he wrote, “Haha it’s just rough entertainment at the end of the day. We are all always talking crap to each other and teasing each other. Pretty sure most these guys have tough skin, I know my skins become like an armadillo since joining the Ufc.”

Jones also deleted a tweet a few minutes after posting it on Wednesday night.

Jones wrote, “Good thing Glover is not on the hunt for a new TV.”

The UFC champion is referring to Smith dealing with a home invader last month — Lionheart fought the invader in a bloody fight.

