Lions Reveal Decision About Re-Opening Team Facility

The Detroit Lions are not amongst the teams heading back to their practice facility, and it will remain that way into the future according to Matt Patricia.

Tuesday, the coach made an appearance on WJR-760 in Detroit and explained where the team was at in terms of opening. Other teams across the league have begun to open the doors to the facility, but the Lions are going to remain cautious and keep things at the status quo for the time being, meaning virtual chats will continue.

Matt Patricia in an interview on WJR said the Lions will stay pat with what they’re doing virtually with the players and coaches and kind of see where things go. He said the setup they have is good for them and players who need to rehab injuries still can do that. — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) May 19, 2020

Patricia said it’s all about safety and they’ll follow local and state guidelines through this period of the offseason. — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) May 19, 2020

Michigan remains locked down until at least May 28, and it’s possible the Metro Detroit zone won’t be opened until after that as part of a staged re-opening of the state based on a reduction in cases and deaths. The Lions seem content to remain in their current digital offseason for right now, and that makes sense given where the team is at both on and off the field at this point.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s Take About Lions Games

Governor Gretchen Whitmer was interviewed on a Detroit radio program and dropped a hint that the state might not be set to fill stadiums to capacity this fall, meaning Lions games could look very different at Ford Field if there is indeed a season to be played.

In a piece by Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Whitmer’s words from her appearance on Mojo in the Morning were presented.

“Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a radio interview Tuesday that she does not expect to see capacity crowds at events this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic. “There is reason to feel some confidence here,” Whitmer said in an interview on the Mojo in the Morning Show on WQKI-FM (95.5). “But we also have to measure (peoples’) expectations and say life’s going to be different. We’re not going to be filling stadiums in the fall.” Whitmer was interrupted before finishing her thought, and an email sent to her press office seeking further comment was not immediately returned Tuesday night.”

At this point, the NFL wants to proceed with a season and feels confident in doing so. Lions general manager Bob Quinn said recently that he believes things are still on track for a season, even if he doesn’t know how it will play out.

Lions GM Bob Quinn: I do think there will be a season, but I haven't been told that. I'm like you guys I'm hoping this pandemic is cleared up as quick as possible and we can get back to normal. "If I had to guess, yes, But I don't know." — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) April 17, 2020

Even if there is a season, it will be interesting to see if spectators are allowed at all. It’s possible the league could experiment with limited crowds or impose other guidelines along with state and local government in order to ensure the safety of fans at the time.

As of now, though, it seems as if Lions fans might have to brace for big changes this fall in terms of how the game is presented to them.

Lions Revealed Coronavirus Statement

After a whirlwind few days which saw the American sports landscape change dramatically, the Lions acted swiftly in response to the outbreak in March, revealing that they were suspending travel for their coaches and personnel staff. In addition, the Lions also revealed they would request employees start working remotely to try and curb the spread of the virus.

Official statement from the Detroit Lions pic.twitter.com/DS89VUYGYI — Detroit Lions (@Lions) March 12, 2020

Up until March 12, the Lions were still going to college pro days and were on the road. That obviously changed in advance of the NFL Draft which was held on April 23. That draft was entirely virtual, and the team’s

Obviously, all these preventative steps are designed with everyone’s best health in mind. That would be the case if the Lions couldn’t play in front of fans this fall in Detroit, a city that’s been hard hit by the virus.

Right now, the Lions are doing their best to comply so that everyone might get back to a semblance of normalcy at some point in time.

ong>READ NEXT: Antonio Brown Trashes Baker Mayfield Following Comments