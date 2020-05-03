Matt Keough Dead: Former Oakland Athletics Pitcher Dies

Matt Keough, a former pitcher for the Oakland Athletics and special assistant, has died at the age of 64. His death was announced by the Athletics in a media release on Saturday, May 2. Keough’s cause of death has not been revealed.

In the statement, Oakland Athletic’s Executive Vice President of Baseball Operations Billy Beane said:

Matt was a great baseball man and a proud Oakland A. He had an incredible passion for the game and we were lucky to have him and his wealth of knowledge alongside us for the years he worked as a Special Assistant. He left an unforgettable impression on everyone he touched in baseball. Our sincere condolences are with the entire Keough family tonight.

Keough was born on July 3, 1955, in Pomona, California. His father Marty Keough, and his uncle Joe Keough, both played for the MLB. In 215 games, Keough had a career ERA of 4.17, a 1.43 WHIP, and 590 strikeouts.

Keough Played With the Oakland Athletics for 7 Years & Was an All-Star in His Rookie Year

Keough spent seven years as a player for the Athletics, from 1977 to 1983. During his rookie season in 1978, he was named an American League All-Star. In 1980, Keough earned the American League Comeback Player of the Year.

He was known as being part of the “Five Aces,” a stellar starting pitching rotation with the Athletics that featured Steve McCatty, Rick Langford, Brian Kingman and Mike Norris.

After he parted ways with the Athletics, Keough played with four other MLB teams. He pitched for the New York Yankees, St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros.

After his 1986 season with the Astros, Keough played four seasons with the Nippon Professional Baseball team Hanshin Tigers. After the 1990 season, the pitcher retired.

In retirement, Keough worked in various roles for the Athletics, as well as the Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Angles.

Matt Keough’s Son Shane Keough Posted a Tribute to His Father on Instagram

On Saturday night, Shane Keough, Matt Keough’s son as well as a former minor league baseball player, posted a tribute to his father on Instagram.

He wrote:

My favorite place was always on your shoulders. It makes me smile knowing McCoy will be there with you; right there on your shoulders. It wasn’t always perfect but I wouldn’t change it for the world. You taught me more than you’ll ever know and I hope that I make you proud. Kick back and enjoy the eternal sunshine. Till I see you again – I love dad.

