Michael Jordan’s House Is Not Featured in ‘The Last Dance’

The house featured in The Last Dance interviews with Michael Jordan looks beautiful, but it is not the NBA legend’s home. After more than 20 years, Jordan finally agreed to the release of the footage of his final season with the Bulls, but he still wanted to keep some things private.

Director Jason Hehir admitted to asking Jordan to shoot in his home in Jupiter, Florida but he declined. Instead, Hehir found nearby homes and decorated each one to look similar to Jordan’s actual house. Hehir even tried to get Jordan to conduct interviews from his private plane but this idea was also nixed.

“There are certain aspects of his life that he wants to keep private,” Hehir explained to Insider.com. “…He just didn’t want people to see all that. I respected that so I never pushed back.”

Hehir landed three different homes for the interviews as people were unsurprisingly willing to have Jordan filmed in their house. The Last Dance director tried to find spaces that resembled Jordan’s actual space.

“I looked for places that seemed like Michael might live in,” Hehir noted to Insider.com. “I knew what his real house looked like and I knew this is a wealthy guy who has certain tastes, so we wanted something to match that.”

The Last Dance Production Team Rented Out 3 Separate Houses in the Jupiter, Florida Area

Hehir and his team had to improvise and rented out homes for Jordan’s three interviews that were in the Jupiter area. Jordan’s actual house is located in The Bear’s Club and worth an estimated $12.4 million, per Yahoo Sports. The private community features a golf course designed by the legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus.

Echo Fine Properties reported that Jordan’s home in Jupiter is 28,000 square feet with 11 bedrooms, a two-story guard house, a basketball court and a cigar-friendly media room.

Jordan also has a $2.8 million lakefront home in Cornelius, North Carolina outside Charlotte. Additionally, the Hornets owner has a condo near the Spectrum Center where the team plays their home games.

According to Forbes, Jordan has a net worth of $2.1 billion which means he can afford to have multiple lavish properties. Jordan is one of the richest athletes ever, and ranks No. 1001 on Forbes list of billionaires.

Jordan’s Chicago Home Has Remained on the Market for More Than 8 Years

Jordan’s last season with the Bulls has taken center stage in The Last Dance but his Chicago home has remained on the market for more than eight years. Jordan’s home in Highland Park is more than 32,000 square feet and was originally priced at $29 million, per Curbed. That price has been slashed nearly in half as it is now available for $14.8 million.

What does the hefty price tag get the potential buyer? Aside from memories of the legendary Bulls dynasty, Jordan’s old home has double the number of bathrooms as it does bedrooms. The 19 bathrooms and nine bedrooms also come with an indoor basketball court that Jordan has likely shared with a number of former NBA superstars. The house also includes a number of other amenities including a putting green, cigar room, infinity pool and a tennis court.

