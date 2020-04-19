Michael Jordan’s House: Where Does M.J. Live?

Michael Jordan has multiple homes splitting time in Florida and North Carolina. Jordan has a $12.4 million house in Jupiter, Florida where many notable celebrities also reside. The majority of interview footage with Jordan in “The Last Dance” documentary is believed to be shot from his Florida house.

Yahoo Sports reported that Jordan’s Jupiter home is located in The Bear’s Club, a community designed by famed golfer Jack Nicklaus. The 28,000 square foot house includes 11 bedrooms, a two-story guard house, basketball court and cigar-friendly media room, per Echo Fine Properties.

With a net worth of $2.1 billion, Jordan can afford to have multiple luxurious estates. Here’s a look at Jordan’s Jupiter property.

Michael Jordan's New Massive Florida Home

Jordan Also Has a $2.8 Million Lakefront Home in Cornelius, North Carolina

Michael Jordan's House in North Carolina

Jordan is the owner of the Charlotte Hornets and has a 12,310 square foot lakefront property located just outside the city in Cornelius, North Carolina. According to Fox Sports, Jordan purchased the home for $2.8 million in 2013, and it is located on the intersection of Lake Norman and the seventh hole of The Peninsula Golf Club.

Redfin estimates the home is now worth an estimated $3.9 million meaning it has appreciated by more than $1 million since Jordan initially purchased the property. The Lake Norman Media Group reported that the house was on the market for 87 days before Jordan purchased it in 2013. The property description notes the home includes “panoramic lake views from almost every room.”

Stunning panoramic lake views from almost every room & on the golf course. Fenced/gated property for privacy. Spacious kitchen w/breakfast & keeping room, 2 story great room with dining & dramatic staircase/entry all open to columned multi leveled terrace featuring pool and boardwalk Expansive basement for entertaining & workout. 5+ garage

MJ Also Reportedly Has a Condo in Charlotte’s Popular Uptown Neighborhood

Michael Jordan's Charlotte, NC Apartment Building

According to the Charlotte Agenda, Jordan also has a condo in the popular Uptown Charlotte highrise The Trust that was purchased by Blackcat NC LLC which traces back to his business partner Curtis Polk.

This location is much closer for Hornets’ games and even has a view of the Spectrum Center where his team plays home contests. Jordan’s building also includes other athletes and celebrities including Cam Newton, per Charlotte Observer.

Jordan’s Chicago Home Has Been on the Market for More Than 8 Years

Producer's Notebook: Michael Jordan's Mega Mansion

Zillow reported Jordan also has a place in Salt Lake City, Utah, and it would not be a surprise if he has other houses in locations that have not been made public. Jordan’s old Chicago home has been on the market for more than eight years or close to 3,000 days if you prefer to think of it that way.

Jordan’s home in Highland Park, Illinois is listed on Zillow for $14.8 million. The lofty price tag comes with a basketball court, putting green, infinity pool, cigar room and gates with Jordan’s signature No. 23.

“NBA Superstar Michael Jordan’s seven-acre estate is as legendary as His Airness himself. The 56,000 square foot property-equipped with every conceivable luxury amenity-is a physical monument to his tireless dedication and hard work,” the Zillow listing for Jordan’s Chicago home reads.

Jordan has cut his asking price nearly in half compared to the initial $29 million listing, per Curbed. The home is sure to have hosted many celebrities and played a role in the legendary Bulls teams of the 1990’s. The former NBA star had the property built from scratch, per Business Insider.