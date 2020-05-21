Mike Tyson Finally Reveals ‘Awesome’ Potential Opponent

Former heavyweight champion and pop culture icon Mike Tyson has appeared to be on the comeback trail for weeks now, but nobody was really all that sure who “The Baddest Man on the Planet” was planning to enter the ring against.

Tyson, 53, from Catskills, N.Y., has looked fearsome in his recently released training videos and has fielded a wide variety of opponent options from all over the planet because of it.

But it looks like “Iron Mike” might be headed toward a third fight against fellow former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield.

“That would be awesome for charity,” Tyson said per TMZ Live. “Can you imagine me and [Holyfield] going in the ring together?”

If it happened in 2020, Tyson-Holyfield 3 would come 23 years after the two men last fought each other. Like Tyson, Holyfield, 57, from Atlanta, Ga., also announced a comeback recently and has posted footage of himself training again.

But don’t expect the animosity that surrounded the first two fights to make its way into their potential third encounter.

According to both men, Tyson-Holyfield 3 would be for charity and nothing more.

“Hey, listen, there are a lot of people out there that need help, and something like that could help a lot of people, that’s in need for help,” Tyson said.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Conor McGregor Swears to Mike Tyson: ‘I Promise My Life On It’



Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson