Mike Tyson vs. Former UFC Heavyweight Champion ‘Possible’

Add former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski to the growing list of names who want to fight former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson if the 53-year-old boxing legend decides to make a comeback.

The 41-year-old Belarusian MMA fighter who currently competes under the UFC’s promotional banner revealed to sports.ru his stunning plan which basically entails Tyson and Arlovski facing each other under boxing rules for one round and MMA rules for another.

Despite Arlovski being a seasoned and successful MMA fighter for over 20 years now, “The Pit Bull” said he isn’t ready to fight “The Baddest Man on the Planet” in a straight rules boxing match.

“I’m not ready for a full fight by the rules of boxing against him,” Arlovski said per sports.ru. “If one round is boxing and one round is MMA, then it is possible.”

Arlovski Claims He Had Similar Plan In Past

Per that same report, Arlovski claims he was lined up for a similar fight against then heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko back in 2013 before that event was scrapped following an Arlovski loss.

“There was an idea to hold ten fights and then fight with Klitschko,” said Arlovski. “Then I had health problems. We paused the idea, but if there is any specific proposal, I will consider it.”

Now, instead of tussling with Klitschko who retired back in 2017, Arlovski said he could do the same thing against a fighter who he admired growing up.

“Tyson is a legend,” Arlovski said. “His poster hung in my room.”

Tyson’s Numerous Offers Seem to Grow Every Week

Tyson has fielded offers from various suitors over the last few weeks.

While former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield is probably the most likely candidate for any kind of Tyson boxing exhibition, Arlovski adds to the growing list of other interesting ideas “Iron Mike” could potentially consider if Tyson-Holyfield 3 doesn’t come to pass.

Heavy’s Brian Mazique reported Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship’s $20 million offer to Tyson to fight under its set of rules, and Boxing Scene posted a $3 million offer from Australian promoters to face either of the two former Rugby stars in its stable, Sonny Bill Williams or Paul Gallen.

Those offers were rejected, but more are likely to follow.

Tyson has yet to reveal his comeback intentions, but judging by his amazing mitt work and tremendous shape, it appears the beloved former boxing champion and pop culture icon is seriously considering at least one more fight.

Could it be against Arlovski? It’s not likely, but neither was this whole Tyson comeback story in the first place.

