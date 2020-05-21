Miralem Pjanic Posts Cryptic Message Amid Barcelona Transfer Rumors

Miralem Pjanic’s future continues to dominate headlines in Spain with the 30-year-old rumored to be ready to swap Juventus for Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

The midfielder has returned to training with Juventus this week and posted an update on Instagram that will leave fans none the wiser about what he is thinking when it comes to where he will be playing his football next season.

Pjanic posted a picture of himself in training with the message: “The Future Depends On What You Do Today. Happy To Be Back On The Pitch.”

Pjanic Tipped to Be a Hit at Barcelona

Barcelona are keen on Pjanic who has already decided he only wants to move to the Camp Nou, according to Cristina Cubero at Mundo Deportivo.

Former Lyon team-mate Cesar Delgado has tipped the midfielder to be a success in La Liga with the defending champions. He told Marca: “He would be very good for Barcelona and [Lionel] Messi. He’s not a defensive player, but he’s able to find a pass and to pause on the ball.”

Juventus had wanted to swap Pjanic for Barcelona midfielder Arthur, but the Brazilian has said he is not interested in leaving the Catalan giants. Talks are ongoing between the two clubs to try and come up with a deal that suits both parties, according to ESPN.

Chelsea Also Keen on Pjanic

Yet Barcelona are also likely to face competition from other clubs for Pjanic’s signature. Premier League side Chelsea have opened talks about a possible swap with Jorginho, according to the Guardian.

Juve manager Maurizio Sarri knows Jorginho well from working with him at former clubs Napoli and Chelsea and wants to be reunited with the Italy international in Turin at the expense of Pjanic.

Swap deals are expected to be popular in the next transfer window as clubs try to cope with the financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Juventus director Fabio Paratici told Sky Sport Italia he’s already been in touch with Barcelona ahead of what he thinks will be a “complicated” transfer window.

