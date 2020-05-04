Xavier McKinney Channels His Inner Derek Jeter to Describe Becoming a Giant

Xavier McKinney may be new to New York, however, he certainly knows how to play to his crowd.

The Giants‘ 2nd-round draft pick out of Alabama was asked recently by a fan on Twitter if he could put his emotions into words describing what it felt like to hear his name called during the 2020 NFL Draft.

McKinney took a page out of one New York’s most beloved sports figures of all-time to reiterate his feelings. “Jeter walk off” McKinney simply responded, attaching a GIF of the MLB Hall of Famer’s enthusiastic celebration to really hit home how excited he is to be a part of the New York Giants family.

McKinney Ready to Earn His Stripes However, should we be surprised? He did play three years under the watchful eye of Nick Saban, and it shows.

While other rookies around the NFL have already begun talking about the number of Super Bowls they’re going to win, McKinney on the other hand, isn’t even ready to pick his official jersey number yet. Why? Because he’s more focused on proving he belongs.

Not sure. Gotta earn my stripes first. https://t.co/OBVPzLhcEo — Xavier McKinney (@mckinney15__) May 1, 2020

McKinney Brings a Winning Attitude to NY

It’s safe to say Xavier McKinney has done a bit more winning than his new team has over the past few years. During McKinney’s three-year stint at the University of Alabama, the safety won 38 games in total, including a National Title in 2017. He was also part of just four losses over that time frame, the same number of victories the Giants had in 2019.

Over that same span, Big Blue has accumulated a highly disappointing record of just 12 victories to 36 losses. However, McKinney hopes to be a driving force in changing New York’s losing ways.

“Just trying to do anything I can and provide a winning attitude to the team,” McKinney said during a Bleacher Report AMA. “I just want to play football and whatever I need to do I’m ready. It feels good. I’m just trying to do everything that I can.”

“I just want to help the team as much as I can,” McKinney continued. “For me, I pride myself on being able to contribute and have an impact on the game. That’s what I look forward to the most, whatever the coaches ask of me.”

Despite never playing a down of football in the NFL, McKinney is sounding like a wily 10-year veteran, and has the make up of potentially becoming Big Blue’s quarterback of their defense for years to come.

McKinney, 21-years-old, is expected to step in day one and start at free safety for the Giants across from 24-year-old strong safety Jabrill Peppers. If all goes as expected for New York, you may be looking at the makings of one of the best safety duos in all of football.