Giants Deemed Best Fit for 2x Super Bowl Winning Cornerback

The New York Giants have done an excellent job at addressing one of their weakest position groups this offseason. Big Blue’s secondary was torched regularly in 2019. They allowed the 5th-most passing yards in football a season ago, while accumulating the 5th-fewest interceptions.

The additions of cornerbacks James Bradberry and Darnay Holmes, along with 2nd-round steal Xavier McKinney at safety, should certainly help fortify things on the backend for the G-Men. However, that doesn’t mean they’re done quite yet adding pieces to their secondary.

Logan Ryan to the Giants?

The fact that cornerback Logan Ryan still remains unsigned at this point of the offseason is certainly a bit puzzling. The No. 3-ranked remaining free agent according to Pro Football Focus has enjoyed a stellar career since entering the league as a 3rd-round pick out of Rutgers in 2013.

Yet, PFF sees a scenario where Ryan could return to his New York roots and help solidify the nickelback position for the Giants.

3. CB LOGAN RYAN TO THE NEW YORK GIANTSIn our estimation, the Giants had an excellent draft by attacking the offensive tackle spot well (Andrew Thomas and Matt Peart) and getting great value in a versatile secondary piece like Xavier McKinney at pick No. 36. One spot they could still stand to get better, though, is at the cornerback position. DeAndre Baker and James Bradberry are solid starting options on the outside, but the depth behind them is a little concerning. Players such as Julian Love and McKinney have shown the ability to play the slot, but signing someone like Ryan would shore up that position while adding a guy who has shown he can also kick outside for depth behind Baker and Bradberry. Ryan brings a track record of solid play, having earned overall grades between 62.3 and 75.0 in all seven seasons of his NFL career. Adding Bradberry, McKinney and Ryan to that secondary in the same offseason would make it one of the more improved units in the NFL.

Logan Ryan Has Ties to Giants

Ryan has spent the past three years with the Tennessee Titans. He certainly wasn’t the lockdown corner that the team hoped they were getting when they inked him to a fairly large contract ahead the 2017 season. Ryan has recorded a PFF grade of 67.6 or lower in two of his three years in Nashville.

With that said, Ryan would bring a veteran presence and a winning attitude to an extremely young secondary in New York. Aside from free-agent signee James Bradberry, no other Giants defensive back expected to play meaningful snaps in 2020 is above the age of 24.

It also helps that Ryan has ties to the current Giants coaching staff. Ryan won two Super Bowls with the New England Patriots during his four-year run with the organization from 2013 through 2014. Of course, Giants head coach Joe Judge was a member of the Patriots staff for both of those Super Bowl victories, as well as Ryan’s entire New England career.