Giants Prized UDFA Signee Selected in the CFL Draft

Rysen John may ultimately prove to be a steal for the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Simon Fraser University in British Columbia. He certainly has the traits to do so. However, just in case things don’t work out in the NFL for the 2019 SFU Offensive Player of the Year, the Canadian native now has a solid back up plan, one that is close to his roots.

John was selected in the 3rd-round, pick No. 21 by the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League this past Thursday. If his Twitter is any indication, the big-bodied pass catcher appears fairly pumped about the selection.

What Does This Mean For John’s Future With NY?

John’s drafting into the CFL doesn’t have any direct correlation to his Giants future. The SFU alumn is still expected to compete for a roster spot with Big Blue in this year’s upcoming training camp. Simply put, If things don’t work out for John in New York, he’ll likely take his talents back to Canada.

Interestingly enough, it was just a week ago when John appeared ready to kick his NFL dreams to the side and focus on the CFL Draft before the Giants gave him a call, per The Province.

When the last pick went by, I was like, ‘All right, cool. It’s all good. I’ll just wait for the CFL Draft next Thursday, or for another call to come in. I don’t think we went through two games (of Uno) before the call came in from New York. I was like Hell yeah, we’ll take the deal!

John to Switch Positions with Giants

While he may have been named after former NFL wide receiver Andre Rison, it appears that the 6-foot-7-inch, 237-pound John will need to prove his worth at a new position with the Giants.

Despite possessing 4.6 40-yard dash speed and being select as a first-team All-Great Northwest Athletic Conference a season ago as a wide receiver, the Giants have deemed John a tight end on their official website. While his Twitter bio reiterates the perceived position switch, reading “Vancouver/ New York TE 6’7” New York Giants Big Dawgs Gotta Eat.”

John will undoubtedly have an uphill battle to make the Giants roster. Even with the recent release of fan-favorite CJ Conrad, New York still currently employs six tight ends on their roster, not including John. However, he does have one thing working for him. Aside from Evan Engram, every other Giants tight end pales in comparison to John’s athletic traits.

John has proven to be a red-zone threat during his college days, evident by his 10 touchdowns in 2019. His big-bodied frame and athletic abilities could certainly help catch the eyes of the Giants coaching staff.

Of New York’s three top wide receivers, only Darius Slayton exceeds 5-foot-11-inches in height. If John can tap into his potential during training camp, he may force the Giants’ hand in keeping him around, as his intriguing big-bodied framed could come in handy down in the red zone.

