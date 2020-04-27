Highlights of Giants’ Monstrous 6-Foot-7-Inch Canadian UDFA WR [WATCH]

The New York Giants may have just found themselves a diamond in the rough in the pool of undrafted free agents. Shortly after the conclusion of the 2020 NFL Draft, Big Blue inked big-bodied wide receiver, Rysen John, to a contract.

Rysen John’s Upside is Exciting

John, a 6-foot-7-inch, 237-pound Canada native, dominated during his career at Simon Fraser University in British Columbia. The wideout started all four years for the SFU Clan football team, closing out his collegiate career in spectacular fashion this past season. John hauled in 53 receptions for 861 receiving yards as a senior, averaging 86.1 yards per game and scoring 10 touchdowns, all of which were tops in the conference.

John’s brilliance on the football field led to him being named Simon Fraser’s Offensive Player of the Year and Team MVP for the 2019 season.

John capped off a dominant senior season by clocking in with a 4.6 40-yard dash in testing despite his nearly 240-pound frame. According to The Province, John’s coach at SFU, Thomas Ford, reportedly fielded calls from as many as 15 NFL teams regarding his star wideout leading up to the 2020 NFL Draft.

However, the COVID-19 outbreak caused John’s pro day to be canceled, which in return likely helped lead to him going undrafted during Day 3 of this year’s draft.

John Was Ready to Take His Talents to the CFL

Upon not hearing his name called following the conclusion of Saturday’s events, John had apparently already shifted his thoughts to this week’s CFL Draft. However, the Giants apparently had different plans for John. Less than five minutes after making Georgia linebacker Tae Crowder Mr. Irrelevant with the final selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, New York had John on the phone and was hammering out a deal with the promising pass-catcher.

When the last pick went by, I was like, ‘All right, cool. It’s all good. I’ll just wait for the CFL Draft next Thursday, or for another call to come in. I don’t think we went through two games (of Uno) before the call came in from New York. I was like Hell yeah, we’ll take the deal!

What Position Will John Play in NY?

Despite playing the past four seasons at SFU as a wide receiver and dominating at the position, it appears John is set to change positions in the pros.

John has already updated his Twitter bio to read “Vancouver/ New York TE 6’7” New York Giants Big Dawgs Gotta Eat,” evidently embracing his projected switch to tight end with the Giants.

New York is currently loaded with depth at the position. Barring an unforeseen trade, Evan Engram is entrenched as the team’s starter at the position. Second-year man Kaden Smith impressed in spot duty as a rookie and should have a roster spot locked down in 2020. That means that John will likely have to battle the likes of Garrett Dickerson, CJ Conrad, Eric Tomlinson, and Levine Toilolo for the final one or two roster spots at tight end, depending on how many New York decides to roster next season.

While it’s clear John has an uphill battle to make the Giants roster, as do most undrafted free agents, his athletic prowess will certainly give him a fighting chance.

