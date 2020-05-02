Giants RB ‘Doesn’t Have a Role on the Roster,’ Likely to be Cut

It’s safe to say the New York Giants are fairly set at running back. They have, by many accounts, the most talented player at the position in all of football, in soon-to-be third-year man Saquon Barkley.

On top of that, Big Blue inked former New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans scat-back Dion Lewis to a one-year deal this offseason. The veteran back brings leadership and versatility to the position behind Barkley.

However, the addition of Lewis, alongside the fact that the Giants currently have eight running backs total on their roster, has put Barkley’s former backup Wayne Gallman’s tenure with the team in limbo.

Follow the Heavy on Giants for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!

Gallman’s Giants Tenure Coming to an End?

Wayne Gallman’s days in New York appear to be numbered. At least, that’s what ESPN’s Bill Barnwell believes. In a recent column that listed the most likely player to be cut or traded from each team in the NFL, Barnwell pegged the former 4th-round draft pick out of Clemson as the odd man out in New York.

One of the final draft picks remaining on the roster who was selected by former general manager Jerry Reese, Gallman has averaged an even 4.0 yards per carry as a runner while fumbling six times on just 250 touches. His special-teams role has dissipated, and after the Giants signed Dion Lewis to serve as the receiving back behind Saquon Barkley, Gallman’s path to touches has as well. New York didn’t draft any running backs, but Gallman doesn’t have a role on the roster.

Gallman’s Up & Down Career

In his rookie season with Big Blue, Gallman showed admirably well. The running back was second on the team in rushing and looked to have the makings of being a potential piece to a formidable one-two punch down the road.

However, any idea of Gallman staking claim to a larger role in the offense the following season disappeared when the Giants used the 2nd-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft on Saquon Barkley. The Penn State standout went on to win Rookie of the Year honors that year, while Gallman saw his production take a hit across the board.

In 2019, Gallman was given an opportunity to show his stuff when Barkley went down with an ankle injury in Week 3. The Clemson alumn dominated the following week, earning Waiver Wire of the Week honors across all fantasy football platforms, totaling 118 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns.

Unfortunately, Gallman’s run atop the Giants’ depth chart was short-lived. He would go on to suffer a concussion the next week, leading to him missing time and eventually falling out of favor in New York.

Despite showing capability of carrying the load in spot duty, Gallman was jumped on the depth chart by journeyman Buck Allen and was even a healthy-scratch for numerous games towards the latter part of the season.

Some could say Gallman hasn’t received a fair shot during his time with the Giants. Although others would point towards his six career fumbles as a reason why the team has been so unwilling to include him in their gameplan.

There is always the chance that Gallman could impress the new coaching staff during camp. However, he’s highly unlikely to jump Lewis on the depth chart, while the other running backs on the roster offer more upside on special teams.

Ultimately, while not exceptionally talented, he’s a capable runner who can produce yards in the right situation. However, with the Giants’ current configuration in the backfield, that situation doesn’t appear to be in New York.

READ NEXT: Conflicting Reports on Giants Signing Star CFB QB